AMC Networks Names Known Global Media Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated creative, strategy and media agency Known has been named global media agency of record for AMC Networks, a global content company whose portfolio includes the television networks AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, WE tv, and SundanceTV, as well as fast-growing targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, Shudder, Sundance Now, and HIDIVE.

Working closely with AMC Networks' President of Marketing, Len Fogge, and his team, Known will serve as agency of record for full funnel media strategy, planning and buying across all media channels. AMC Networks has brought fans some of the most critically acclaimed, pop culturally relevant and viewed series on television, including Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead, Killing Eve, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify and so many others through an evolving ecosystem of platforms. This fall, the company will launch a new franchise and universe built on the iconic works of author Anne Rice, with the premiere of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, closely followed early next year by Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches.

Known will help drive viewership, engagement, and subscriptions by providing data-driven, scientifically optimized campaigns that match prospective viewers and subscribers with the AMC Networks' content they love with clarity in a cluttered and sometimes confusing media landscape.

"AMC Networks has a long history of creating content that breaks through, stands out and attracts passionate fans. As we continue to build our streaming business and make AMC+ the definitive home of high-quality marquee content for adults, we look forward to working with Known as a true strategic business partner to support everything we are doing," Fogge said. "Their creative excellence and strong data-driven approach to this work is a powerful and rare combination. Consolidating media planning and buying with Known enhances our ability to evolve our business and engage passionate fans with the content they love, however they want to watch."

"When you think of the most iconic television series that have broken through and captivated fans around the world over the last 15-20 years, so many of them have come from AMC Networks," said Kern Schireson, CEO and Chairman of Known. "It's a privilege to work with such a world class content company, particularly as they add the ability to serve fans on a variety of new platforms with a clear and focused business model and a distinctive approach to streaming we can help frame and amplify."

This fall, AMC and AMC+ will see the final episodes of The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in the history of cable television, and the introduction of a new universe with the premiere of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. 2023 will bring viewers three new spin-offs in The Walking Dead universe starring some of the most popular and iconic characters from the original series, a second series in the Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, and other new series including Invitation to a Bonfire, starring Tatiana Maslany, Straight Man, starring Bob Odenkirk, Parish, starring Giancarlo Esposito, Monsieur Spade, starring Clive Owen, Orphan Black: Echoes, starring Krysten Ritter, Demascus, starring Martin Lawrence, and others.

ABOUT KNOWN

Known is a modern marketing company engineered for the unprecedented challenges and opportunities facing marketers today. Known pairs Ph.D. data scientists with award-winning creatives, expert research teams and strategists who leverage machine learning, AI and the company's proprietary media operating system, called Skeptic™. Known is anchored by two decades of groundbreaking market research and data science capabilities, which uniquely empower our marketing strategy and acclaimed creative groups, who produce some of the most innovative, cutting-edge creative work in culture. The result? Marketing that is predisposed to succeed and be persistently optimized, directly impacting clients' bottom lines. In 2021, Campaign US named Known 'Best Creative Team,' while Digiday named Known 'Most Innovative Media Agency,' citing that Known "upended the agency industry by showing their clients what best-in-class service looked like." Clients span the leading brands in entertainment, finance, technology, media, CPG, healthcare, real estate, sports, and many other categories. Known executive produced Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space for Netflix in partnership with TIME Studios documenting the first ever all-civilian mission into orbit. Other credits include producing Hulu's first-ever after-show for "The Handmaid's Tale" and original series and specials for NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia and Discovery Networks. Known has over 450 employees in six U.S. cities including Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Boston and New York and has won multiple Emmys, Clios, Effies, Cannes Lions and Promax awards.

ABOUT AMC NETWORKS

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

