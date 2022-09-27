American Southwest Credit Union Names Lumin Digital as Enhanced Digital Banking Services Partner

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital announced today that Arizona-based American Southwest Credit Union (ASCU) has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-based online and mobile digital banking platform. Lumin will support ASCU's 30,000 members and more than $360 million in assets when the platform is launched in April 2023.

A cloud-native digital banking platform, Lumin Digital will provide ASCU members with an integrated, customized experience that matches larger financial institutions' offerings. Focusing on service, user experience, safety, and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations. These include everything from spending insights, financial advice, fraud alerts, and assistance with savings goals. Lumin also enables credit unions the ability to provide users with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify everyday banking.

Based in Sierra Vista, Ariz., ASCU has a rich history of servicing members since 1954.

"By providing the highest quality tools and technology, our members are able to find financial success and wellbeing," said Mary Hyder, board chairman with American Southwest Credit Union. "Lumin Digital's robust platform and offerings will help our members financially prosper and thrive."

"We admire ASCU's commitment to providing their members with the best possible tools and technologies possible," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "This partnership will provide immediate benefits to ASCU's members through Lumin Digital's comprehensive and personalized digital platform."

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

About American Southwest Credit Union - The Co-Op You Can Bank On

Established in 1955 on the Ft. Huachuca military base, American Southwest Credit Union (formerly Huachuca Federal Credit Union) is now headquartered in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Over the years it has grown to 30,000 members with $360 million in assets. ASCU has 5 branches in Sahuarita/Green Valley, Ft. Huachuca, Sierra Vista, Benson, and Douglas and serves the Southern Arizona counties of Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Santa Cruz, and Pima.

