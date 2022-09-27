Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

CP to report third-quarter 2022 earnings results on Oct. 26, 2022

Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will release its third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market close on Oct. 26, 2022.

CP will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) on Oct. 26, 2022.

Conference Call Access

Canada and U.S.: 866-831-8713
International: 203-518-9822
*Conference ID: CPQ322
Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. 

Webcast

We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CP's website at investor.cpr.ca

A replay of the third-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to Nov. 2 at 800-839-2456 (Canada/U.S.) or 402-220-7216 (International).

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cp-to-report-third-quarter-2022-earnings-results-on-oct-26-2022-301633642.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.