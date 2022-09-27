Orveon Global Defines Executive Leadership and Expands 370+ Global Hires on Mission to Further Sustainable Face Care

Nearing one year since founding, the collective is making strides in transforming the future of the face

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orveon Global , the collective of iconic beauty brands bareMinerals, Laura Mercier and Buxom, announced today its continued growth as a leader and innovator in the beauty industry, less than one year since founding and amid one of the most tumultuous calendar years and supply chain challenges in modern history. In just nine months the company has secured a powerhouse of new hires to round out its executive leadership committee, more than 370 new hires globally as well as a new Ohio-based office space, among other major corporate initiatives. The company's momentum since being formed in December of 2021 continues to drive the collective forward in its goal to lead the industry as the future of the face.

Defining Executive Leadership

With a focus on a strong foundation to grow its mission, Orveon looked to bring in an executive team that reflected its own values of innovation, diversity and functional expertise. Since 2022, the team has grown to include five new disruptors in beauty:

Diane Kim , Brand President of Laura Mercier

Salima Popatia , Chief Digital & Marketing Services Officer

Marco Ficarelli , International Chief Revenue Officer

Emilia Flamili, Chief Financial Officer

Laurent Mialhe, Chief Supply Chain Officer

"The Orveon executive committee is in a great position to lead the company's vision of changing beauty for the better as a collective driving innovations in sustainable face care," said Pascal Houdayer, CEO of Orveon. "Not only do our leaders have extensive Beauty industry experience with market leading brands, we've taken great care to build a team with diverse backgrounds and experience and shared values. We've brought together beauty experts that are prepared to challenge the status quo and move the industry forward."

Building the Team

Beyond the executive suite, Orveon is focused on establishing a strong and effective company structure, from integrating 1,500 employees globally, to modernizing legacy systems and accelerating brand growth through reinvigorating innovation plans and Digital acceleration, in order to move into the next phase of sustainable face care.

As Orveon scales its US-based business, it is seeking skilled talent across the country that shares a passion for a new type of beauty with strong purpose. In just the last nine months, the company made 374 total hires and plans for another 100+ before the end of 2022 across the U.S., France, Germany, Singapore, and Thailand. In addition, the company announced the opening of an extension of its corporate headquarters in Columbus, OH, furthering the reach and potential talent pool for the Orveon. The office is actively hiring for positions in financial planning and analysts, legal, supply chain, digital and visual asset management, human resources, marketing and more.

Honing the Mission

One of the company's biggest priorities is instilling Orveon's collective values of solidarity, stark honesty and benevolent activism into business strategy. The company has developed practices to work collaboratively with external stakeholders, set up internal value workshops for all employees and establish a committee to ensure all innovations meet the newly defined key sustainability criteria that will become the gold standard of all products developed under the Orveon umbrella. These steps will help drive Orveon's goal of moving toward sustainable face care, ingredient traceability, smart packaging and ultimately, into pure beauty.

Looking ahead, Orveon will continue to drive innovation and international expansion for each of its distinct brands, identifying areas of improvement, growth, and reinvention to ensure all three brands remain legacy products for years to come. Most immediately, the company is looking at a renewed effort for bareMinerals, known as the inventor of clean beauty, as a pioneer in the Pure Beauty movement.

This model of impactful acquisition and brand refresh is where Orveon plans to build on its success, actively identifying new brands that align with its values and bringing them into the fold to help the collective address all aspects of the face care routine.

About Orveon

Established in 2021, Orveon is a collective of iconic cosmetics brands, bareMinerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier, paving the way for the future of the beauty industry. Believing beauty is more than skin deep, Orveon aims to challenge conventional wisdom with humility and deliberate action – all to create positive change. Owning the face of beauty, and striving to face forward together, Orveon is about its employees, as much as the union of these established entities. Together, the company will push beyond being known simply as cultural tastemakers and ascend as advocates of advancement. Embarking on a powerful shift, Orveon is committed to stark honesty, co-creation and making a sustainable cultural impact today and for years to come. For more information, visit orveonglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Orveon