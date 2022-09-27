Serotonin Centers to Debut in Nashville with 3-Unit Development Deal

Premier Anti-Aging & Wellness Franchise Builds Momentum with Expansion in Tennessee, New Jersey and Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers , the wellness and anti-aging/longevity franchise established last year by nationally-recognized fitness industry entrepreneur Eric Casaburi, recently welcomed its newest multi-unit franchise developers, Doctors Jody Junia and Olumuyiwa "Olu" Esuruoso, with the signing of a development agreement starting with 3 new centers in the suburbs of Nashville.

Doctors Junia and Esuruoso have decades of combined experience working within Nashville's medical landscape, providing for the healthcare needs of their local community. The two seasoned medical professionals strive to remain dedicated to the area as they open their Serotonin Centers in the coming months.

The Nashville deal, which marks the transformational anti-aging brand's first entry into the state of Tennessee, comes on the heels of a multi-unit deal announcement in New Jersey, where the first of five upcoming Serotonin Centers broke ground last month in Colts Neck, NJ. In addition, earlier this year, Serotonin announced a franchisee raised $6.5 million to expand with five new centers in its home-base market of Orlando, FL.

As the nation's first franchise brand to enter the anti-aging and hormone treatment space, Serotonin Centers has attracted a loyal base of clients locally, while also catering to those flying in from around the country to receive the groundbreaking services offered by the franchise. With its vast lineup of next-level wellness, longevity treatment options and membership tiers, the one-stop shop provides cutting edge hormone restoration, aesthetic enhancement, weight control, immunity and recovery treatments.

"My focus has always been on treating illnesses and finding cures for the ailments patients are suffering from," Esuruoso said. "But this opportunity with Serotonin gives us the chance to work preemptively, providing people with the tools and services they need to protect their wellbeing and prevent a range of health-related hardships from taking hold in the first place."

While Serotonin Centers is the first franchise opportunity undertaken by either Junia or Esuruoso, both have long been intrigued with the idea of involving themselves in the business side of the medical space. And with its unique niche in the anti-aging market, they said they not only look forward delivering innovative, much-needed services in the community, but also a rewarding return on their investment and the ability to slow down their hectic lifestyles.

Driven by an intent to make the brand's resources and treatment options available nationwide, Casaburi said he is confident these newest franchisees will do an excellent job of furthering the Serotonin mission to help men and women around the country optimize their healthspan and maximize their human potential.

"With their passion and professional backgrounds, Doctors Junia and Esuruoso will play a vital role in connecting the Serotonin brand and services to the great people of Nashville," Casaburi added.

ABOUT SEROTONIN

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's longevity and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and healthspan. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

