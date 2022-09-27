Skillshare Announces Grammy Award Winning Singer, Songwriter and Instrumentalist, Jacob Collier To Teach New Class on Music Composition

Skillshare expands catalog of music classes and learning paths with teachers like Valerie Morehouse, Elijah Fox and Taylor Gamble

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare ™, the world's largest online community for creatives, today announced that Jacob Collier, five-time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, will teach a new class on music composition. Music Fundamentals: Explore & Create Your Unique Sound will dive into the different components that make up sound. From melody to harmony, the class will teach members every step of creating unique music. Collier's class is now available exclusively on Skillshare along with thousands of classes on a variety of creative disciplines.

Jacob Collier teaches new Skillshare class. (PRNewswire)

Collier will bring Skillshare members a behind-the-scenes look at his unique exploration of music composition.

From growing up with a classically trained violinist as a mother to producing award-winning albums, Jacob Collier has always expressed himself through music. With more than 2.5 million fans across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, Collier will bring Skillshare members a behind-the-scenes look at his unique exploration of music composition with dynamic duets, covers, and original works. Part inspiration and part hands-on practice, Collier's class will further students' understanding of the music they make and the songs they love.

"It was such a brazen and welcome challenge to work with the Skillshare team to distill my perspective on music as a language down to a quantifiable 9-step program," said Collier. "I'm a vast believer in the learning environment Skillshare has cultivated and I'm so excited to share this class with the world!"

"Jacob Collier's depth of imagination and incredible musical talents have changed the music industry and earned him a spot amongst some of the most innovative musicians of all time," said Alicia Hamilton-Morales, Senior Vice President of Content, Community and Brand at Skillshare. "In his first-ever class for Skillshare, Jacob brings a lens of accessibility to understanding the fundamentals of sound, and we're excited to bring musicians of all levels a new class that will not only inspire them to advance their talents, but also walk away with new skills to make their dreams a closer reality."

In addition to Collier's new class, Skillshare is also investing and expanding in music content across its catalog of tens of thousands of classes. Today, Skillshare is home to more than 3,700 music classes on a variety of topics from the basics of popular instruments like guitar, piano and singing, to help navigating the music industry and everything in between. Skillshare's vast catalog of music content also includes recently published classes from Valerie Morehouse , Elijah Fox , Taylor Gamble and more.

About Skillshare:

Skillshare is the world's largest online learning community for creativity. With more than 830,000 subscribers and tens of thousands video-based classes exploring a wide range of creative disciplines from graphic design to photography to painting and illustration to interior design — taught by industry experts including Jonathan Van Ness, Aaron Draplin, Emily Henderson, Thomas Frank, Rebecca Minkoff, Jeff Staple and more. Skillshare is both a publisher of original content, and an open platform, where anyone who meets our standards and guidelines can upload a class and earn income. Skillshare's mission is to inspire discovery and growth through creativity. To learn more, go to: www.skillshare.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Skillshare) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skillshare