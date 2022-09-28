Former Ernst & Young Partner to Join Approyo Advisory Board

Michael Schulze, formerly a Principal with Ernst & Young (EY) and previously, Senior Vice President of Alliances at SAP, has joined Approyo as a part of their global growth strategy

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Approyo, Inc., the leader in global SAP & IT Managed Services and Solutions; today announced the addition of industry veteran Michael Schulze to the Approyo advisory board.

Approyo, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Approyo) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Schulze brings deep industry knowledge of the SAP and cloud partner ecosystem to Approyo and will spearhead Approyo's go-to-market partnerships with SAP, E&Y, and others.

"I am excited to work with Approyo and its leadership team to bring Approyo's cloud-managed services to the broader SAP marketplace," said Schulze. "Leveraging Approyo's existing SAP market expertise combined with implementation partners like E&Y and SAP enables customers with a best-of-breed benefit for their IT cloud landscapes."

Approyo has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years, and we will continue building on that growth through direct and partnership-based customer acquisition. "Mr. Schulze brings a depth of knowledge and business capabilities to Approyo in the SAP, cloud, and partner ecosystem second to none," said Chris Carter, Chairman and CEO at Approyo. "As we push forward to grow our enterprise partner community and our SAP-focused software services and solutions, Mr. Schulze's capabilities with partners and customers will play a pivotal role in Approyo's success."

About Approyo, Inc.

Approyo, inc. is a private, global technology services company focused on making IT management and cloud migrations simple for its customers. Approyo, inc. is an SAP-certified cloud and infrastructure, management, and SAP HANA operations services provider and a Microsoft SilverPartner. Approyo, Inc. works with customers across all industries and businesses of every size. Visit us at www.approyo.com.

