Women-led cybersecurity legal team disrupting their industry; redefines how a law firm looks

Summary: One of the nation's leading cybersecurity, data privacy, and technology-focused legal teams demonstrates its commitment to innovation and outside-the-box thinking, starting with its new name and brand.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ocotillo is a resilient desert plant with sophisticated defense mechanisms and striking responsivity to water. It is the shared characteristics of resilience, sophistication, and responsiveness that inspired the future-forward cybersecurity, data privacy, and technology-focused law firm formerly known as Beckage PLLC, to change its name to Octillo.

"The name Octillo reflects the innovation and resiliency that's at the heart of our firm's philosophy and culture."

"Early in the rebranding process, we saw a paradigm shift coming— one that departs from the tradition of naming the firm after its founding partners," says Jordan Fischer, Octillo Partner and Compliance Advisory Team Lead. She adds, "We pride ourselves on being client-driven with our entire business model, providing extraordinarily responsive and business-oriented services, and we needed a name that reflected those qualities."

Like its name, Octillo's corporate culture is also non-traditional. The women-owned firm operates collaboratively, with no formal hierarchy. With physical offices in New York, California, and Pennsylvania, and a dispersed workforce of elite talent located throughout the United States, Octillo is reimagining the typical law firm model and setting the standard for what their space looks like now and into the future.

The new name comes on the heels of an intensive rebrand process. "Simply put, the new brand name needed to stand out in a sea of same. We dove deep to find alignment within the existing brand perception from our loyal clients, staff, and partners. The result is an original name that upholds the firm's longstanding values, but in a sleek and modern way, focusing on our team's strength and our clients' needs," explains Octillo Partner and Managing Director Kara Hilburger.

Octillo's logo features a custom biometric shape of connecting and switching lanes, symbolizing the firm's objective to unlock the potential in their clients' business growth. Both the name and logo are symbolic of the firm's unique client-centered approach to legal counsel, leveraging technology for innovative, actionable, and legally defensible business-focused solutions.

"Operating in the fast-moving data security and privacy space requires us to quickly adapt to meet the evolving needs of our clients—from advisory compliance to keeping pace with sophisticated threat actors and trends in litigation and regulatory investigations," adds Dan Greene, Octillo Partner and Incident Response Team Lead. "We collaborate across practice areas to provide exceptional service, remarkable responsiveness, and cutting-edge solutions to complex problems that businesses need for growth. We are changing what the industry is doing."

Since the firm was founded in 2018, Octillo has grown tremendously as more organizations prioritize data protection and information security, and in response to demand, continues to increase its bench strength, adding new attorneys, staff, and client services.

"As one of the few firms in the country focusing exclusively on data security, technology, and privacy matters, Octillo is uniquely positioned to provide a holistic perspective to clients by offering comprehensive and customized advice to organizations of all sizes, industries, and sectors," says Hilburger. She continues, "As cybersecurity incidents grow in frequency and complexity and jurisdictions around the globe introduce regulations governing data collection and protection, Octillo will continue to adapt to meet the evolving needs of our clients. The name Octillo reflects the innovation and resiliency that's at the heart of our firm's philosophy and culture."

About Octillo

Octillo is a women-owned law firm focused on providing innovative legal solutions to complex technology, cybersecurity, and data privacy challenges. Octillo partners with organizations around the world to understand their business objectives and regulatory obligations to craft out-of-the-box, practical, and legally defensible technology and legal strategies.

Octillo attorneys counsel clients on complex data security and privacy matters pertaining to regulatory compliance, incident response, litigation and class action defense, technology contracts, government investigations, technology intellectual property, and emerging technologies. With offices from California to New York, Octillo provides responsive, collaborative counsel to help clients address the evolving data security and privacy landscapes and prepare for the future.

