Big Sandy Superstore Implemented Package.ai to Automate Operations, Reduce Costs and Boost Customer Engagement

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Package.ai , the complete customer engagement platform, has streamlined Big Sandy Superstore 's operations using conversational AI, workflow automation and last-mile intelligence to reduce costs, increase delivery confirmation rates and dramatically improve customer satisfaction.

Ranked as one of the fastest growing home furnishings retailers with a fleet of over 100 vehicles, Big Sandy Superstore was struggling to organize, manage and optimize delivery routes as the company continued to grow. This resulted in poor delivery confirmation rates, a large number of failed delivery attempts and a non-optimal delivery experience for its customers. As a consequence, the furniture retailer was left struggling to generate positive online reviews.

"We not only wanted to become more efficient and effective in our fulfillment process," says Trey Vanhoose, President, Big Sandy Superstore, "but also wanted to change it from being viewed as a cost center to an opportunity to create engagement and trust with our customers."

To achieve this Big Sandy Superstore implemented Package.ai's complete customer engagement platform to automate its workflows, centralize its customer data and create personalized, interactive conversations powered by an AI chatbot. This enabled Big Sandy, in a few months, to experience a:

50% reduction in the time and labor required for last mile delivery planning and customer support.

40% increase in confirmation rates thanks to Interactive customer engagement.

5% fall in failed deliveries.

A 100% growth in positive online reviews.

It was also able to improve customer experience due to the responsive chatbot interface and drive more sales using automated post-purchase customer engagement.

"With Package.ai, we were able to reduce costs and measurably improve customer satisfaction," says Trey Vanhoose, President, Big Sandy Superstore. "Most importantly, Jenny the chatbot helped us transform our post-purchase experience from a cost center into a marketing asset!"

Big Sandy Superstore used the mix of chatbot and human interactions to continuously connect with its customers to communicate, listen and respond quickly and effectively. The personalized engagement delivered by Package.ai enabled deeper customer relationships to be developed.

"This is a perfect example of the dramatic benefits the automation of fulfillment and customer engagement processes under one platform can deliver," says Ziv Fass, Co-founder and CEO, Package.ai. "Big Sandy Superstore not only streamlined its processes and radically improved its customer experience, but now uses automated post-purchase engagement with customers to drive more sales."

Big Sandy Superstore is now focused on using Package.ai to help it scale its operations efficiently by turning its positive online reviews and phenomenal customer engagement levels into a growth in incremental sales.

About Package.ai

Package.ai is a complete customer engagement platform for high-value retailers and home service providers, bringing together sales, marketing and fulfillment into one full customer-centric experience. Powered by conversational AI, workflow automation and last-mile intelligence, it allows brands to effectively form meaningful relationships with their customers, redefine loyalty and drive more sales. Package.ai is trusted by leading retailers, such as Ashley Furniture, Big Sandy Superstore, Don's Appliances and Spencer's TV & Appliance. For more information visit www.package.ai .

About Big Sandy Superstore

Big Sandy Superstore is a regional furniture store chain with stores located in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. In 1953, Big Sandy Superstore was founded in Ashland, Kentucky by Robert Van Hoose, Sr. Today the company is one of the nation's top 100 furniture retailers, with 600 employees and operating 16 stores. For more information visit www.bigsandysuperstore.com

