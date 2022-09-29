InventHelp Inventor Develops 2-in-1 Plumbing Tool (SOG-597)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a plumber and I thought there could be one convenient tool for performing rough plumbing and finish plumbing work," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the REVERSIBLE JAW PIPE WRENCH. My design eliminates the delays associated with switching tools and it could help to save money in tool purchases."

The invention enables the user to perform rough plumbing and finish plumbing with the same tool. In doing so, it eliminates the frustration of purchasing, using and transporting two separate tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent accidental scratches during the installation process. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

