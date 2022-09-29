SinglePoint Inc. Subsidiary, Boston Solar, Breaks Ground on Commercial Solar Project for MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Solar Project to Supply Clean Energy to Fenway Park

Project designed to generate approximately 158,766 Kilowatt Hours

PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING), a solar energy and sustainable lifestyle solutions provider, is proud to announce that the Company's subsidiary, Boston Solar, broke ground on a high-profile commercial solar system for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Tuesday, September 6th. The installation is slated for completion in October 2022. The project is designed to generate approximately 158,766 Kilowatt Hours of clean energy to power the 91,500 square-foot arena, which seats 5,009 people.

The MGM Music Hall at Fenway does not have a seat farther than 110 feet from the center of the large 80-foot-wide by 40-foot-deep stage, a fabulous new addition for music and theater enthusiasts. Since its opening, patrons have enjoyed music from stars such as James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Demi Lovato, and Bruno Mars, to name a few. Patrons can relish live shows, concerts, and numerous lounge and concession areas. The stunning hall is vertically optimized, with an open-floor club below and two sit-down theater spaces.

The solar panel system being installed on the rooftop of the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will also provide solar benefits to Fenway Park. This collaboration paves the way for more innovative solar power uses by sports complexes and entertainment venues across the country. Boston Solar continues to ramp up commercial installations throughout Massachusetts as the state's top solar energy and battery solutions provider. Boston Solar has earned a reputation as a trusted and go-to source for top-tier real estate developers, contractors, and homeowners to be the go-to source for solar and battery solutions. Boston Solar continues to build off its eleven-year track record and capture a more significant market share as consumer demand for clean energy increases.

Daniel Mello Guimaraes, CEO and Co-founder of Boston Solar said, "We are honored to help with the installation of environmentally sustainable solar on the state-of-the-art MGM Music Hall at Fenway and contribute to providing a solution for the nation's clean energy agenda. The MGM Music Hall at Fenway presented some great opportunities for innovation and engineering to build something that maximizes the use of the available space."

As energy prices continue to soar, solar panels will deliver a massive win to the enterprise and contribute to the beginning of their energy independence initiative.

About Boston Solar–Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox

Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 5,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. Boston Solar's mission is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the Company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. For five consecutive years, the Company was named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine. Further, the Company is applauded by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list. Boston Solar is a member of the Solar Energy Business Association of New England ( SEBANE ). The Company is headquartered at 55 Sixth Road, Woburn, MA 01801. Learn More at: www.bostonsolar.us.

About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company in the solar energy and air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint has acquired five companies to date and continues to execute its acquisition strategy by exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com , www.bostonsolar.us , and www.boxpureair.com .

