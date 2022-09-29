Tenneco to Supply Monroe Intelligent Suspension Technology for Li Auto Electric SUV

SKOKIE, Ill., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) today announced that it will supply the electronic suspension technology for the upcoming L9 electric luxury SUV from Li Auto. Tenneco's Advanced Suspension Technologies (AST) business will manufacture Monroe® Intelligent Suspension CVSAe™ electronic dampers for the new luxury model. The L9 is the second series model from the Beijing, China-based manufacturer of smart electric vehicles and the third model from a Chinese OEM to feature CVSAe technology.

CVSAe electronic damping technology continuously adapts to changing road conditions based on data provided by multiple onboard ride control sensors. An electronic control unit (ECU) processes sensor inputs and independently adjusts the electronic valve within each of the system's four dampers, resulting in optimal handling and comfort characteristics. Drivers can choose their preferred driving mode, ranging from comfort-intensive to sporty. Already selected by leading global automakers for more than 75 vehicle models, the technology requires minimal electrical power, making it ideal for battery-electric and hybrid models.

"Automakers in virtually every region around the world have recognized the significant advantages of CVSAe technology," said Henrik Johansson, vice president and general manager, AST, Tenneco. "This solution provides an uncommonly broad tuning range that enables OEMs to dial-in a precise ride and handling profile for virtually any size or type of passenger vehicle. This is particularly important for electric vehicles, which place unique demands on suspension components due to the weight and positioning of their battery packs."

CVSAe technology is compatible with coil spring- and air suspension-equipped vehicles and can be deployed with shock absorbers and/or Macpherson struts. CVSAe damper modules for the L9 will be manufactured in Tenneco's plant in Changzhou, China. This all-new facility first began production in 2021 and features the latest development, manufacturing and testing capabilities for advanced suspension systems for both traditional powertrain as well as BEV applications.

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

