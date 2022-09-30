Ashling Partners Recognized as a UiPath 2022 Partner of the Year Award Winner

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashling Partners today announced it has been named a UiPath 2022 Partner of the Year at the annual UiPath FORWARD 5 global user conference. The awards recognize partners who demonstrate commitment to collaboration, innovation, and success in guiding customers on their automation journeys. Ashling Partners was awarded the Growth Products winner for both the AMER and Worldwide regions during the UiPath FORWARD 5 conference in Las Vegas, the largest global gathering of automation professionals.

"We are honored to receive the UiPath Partner of the Year award for a third consecutive year. Our clients have seen tremendous value over the years from UiPath as an RPA platform," said Ashling Partners co-founders, Marshall Sied and Don Sweeney. "But they now need more value in the form of end-to-end automation and customer experience. UiPath has done a tremendous job of extending their platform with Growth Products to provide that vision of broader and bigger automation capabilities that connect to transformation objectives. We are honored that our early investments and vision of the end-to-end automation experience is being recognized and look forward to many more years of outcomes and speed-to-market with UiPath and our clients."

The UiPath Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business, and to increase profitability. UiPath is the industry's only end-to-end business automation platform and is designed to reshape the way humans work. The platform provides customers with comprehensive capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automations across departments within an organization. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, UiPath software robots are able to take on many routine, repetitive business tasks to allow people to focus on more strategic, value-added work. UiPath partners can help their customers advance digital transformation with greater focus on business outcomes, whether in the cloud or on premises.

"We congratulate Ashling Partners for its dedication to transforming businesses through automation, which enables true digital transformation," said Chris Weber, Chief Business Officer at UiPath. "We have more than 5,000 partners with automation expertise that are engaging with enterprises and small- and medium-sized businesses alike to help these customers save money, save time, and gain a competitive advantage in their markets. The UiPath 2022 Partner of the Year Awards recognize the partners who have demonstrated unique capabilities in implementing and scaling automation, growing their own revenues while delivering exceptional value."

For more information on Ashling Partners, and their partnership with UiPath, please connect with a hyperautomation expert .

About

Ashling Partners is a global end-to-end intelligent process automation consulting firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Ashling Partners offers full-lifecycle business process services including business process discovery, design, automation, and change management. Services also include the advisory, implementation, and ongoing support of robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent automation, OCR, and machine learning solutions to help enterprise clients digitize their operations and drive results. For more information about Ashling Partners, please visit www.ashlingpartners.com.

