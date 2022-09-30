InventHelp Inventor Develops Ceiling/Floor Joist Extender (PLB-181)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I wanted to create an easy way to compensate for uneven placement of floor or ceiling joists," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the JOIST EXTENSION. My design eliminates the need to replace the joist and it would prevent bending, curving or uneven finished materials and adds depth and insulation."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to extend a ceiling/floor joist to adjust for uneven joist configurations. In doing so, it ensures that the joist is aligned with the others in a row. As a result, it reduces the likelihood of uneven drywall or other substrate installations. It also creates a convenient way to add depth to joist or studs to address thicker insulation requirements. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for contractors, carpenters, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

