EARTH MAMA INTRODUCES ORGANIC ELDERBERRY IMMUNE TEA

CLACKAMAS, Ore., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Mama Organics is thrilled to announce the newest member of its herbal tea line-up: Organic Elderberry Immune Tea. This charming tea is a pick-me-up for the immune system and will be an instant family favorite. Precisely formulated with a blend of herbs used for immune support, Elderberry Immune Tea is USDA certified 100% Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, and perfect for people of all ages, including during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

"This tea is delightful for the whole family and will quickly become your immune system's new best friend," says Melinda Olson, Founder/CEO, nurse and herbalist.

Earth Mama selected each herb in this tea with deliberate purpose and care, culminating in a harmonious union of herbs that play so well together that they amplify each other's efficacy and flavor. Hibiscus flowers bring a playful tartness that's balanced by the sweetness of stevia leaf. Rosehips, echinacea, and rooibos add robust depth and earthiness. Ginger kicks in at the end for a zingy finish. And, of course, elderberries lend an irresistible purple hue, making this tea so much more than just delicious. Even the most discerning palates will approve.

Founder Olson continues, "At Earth Mama, I formulate products for use during and after pregnancy because if it's safe enough for pregnant people, it's ideal for the entire family. It's hard enough for pregnant and breastfeeding people to find organic and natural support. Voila, Organic Elderberry Immune Tea. It's a nice declaration of love to the immune system, and kids will actually WANT to drink it."

Whether hot or steeped in boiling water, cooled, and served over ice, Elderberry Immune Tea is simply delicious - think Mother Nature's fruit punch, but without all the artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.

About Earth Mama® Organics

Founded over 20 years ago by a nurse and herbalist, Earth Mama Organics combines traditional wisdom with evidence-based research to manufacture obsessively clean herbal care for the entire family. Grounded in nature, powered by love, and trusted by millions worldwide. Find Earth Mama products in select stores worldwide and online at https://earthmama.link/AmazonElderberry and www.earthmamaorganics.com.

