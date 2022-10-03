FCA Reports Third-quarter 2022 US Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA US LLC had sales of 385,665 vehicles in this year's third quarter. Overall, total U.S. sales for the third quarter declined 6%. Total commercial shipments in the third quarter rose 57% versus the same quarter last year.
- U.S. total sales decline 6%
- After an electrifying summer, Dodge brand total U.S. sales rise 22% versus same quarter last year
- Charger, Challenger and Durango rise 25%, 17% and 32%, respectively, in total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year
- Chrysler brand total U.S. sales increase 39% versus same quarter last year
- Versus the same quarter last year, total U.S. sales for the Chrysler Pacifica increase 46% and Chrysler 300 total U.S. sales rise 17%
- Total U.S. sales for the Jeep® Wrangler rise 4% over same quarter last year; retail sales of the Compass rise 225% and Cherokee is up 1% versus same quarter last year
- Jeep Wrangler 4xe remains the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S.
- Ram ProMaster City total U.S. sales sees its best Q3 sales on record, rises 55% versus same quarter last year
- Ram brand's commercial shipments rise 69% over same period last year
- Total commercial shipments in Q3 2022 rise 57% versus same quarter last year
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2022
Q3 Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
20,631
23,875
-14 %
66,966
58,029
15 %
Wrangler
47,659
46,044
4 %
147,156
164,710
-11 %
Gladiator
21,511
22,674
-5 %
60,268
71,458
-16 %
Cherokee
11,495
11,592
-1 %
30,852
78,750
-61 %
Grand Cherokee
38,176
81,803
-53 %
172,545
189,727
-9 %
Renegade
6,523
10,663
-39 %
23,776
41,957
-43 %
Wagoneer
13,001
21
New
30,276
21
New
Grand Wagoneer
2,353
12
New
9,454
12
New
JEEP BRAND
161,351
196,687
-18 %
541,297
604,671
-10 %
Ram P/U
118,106
121,704
-3 %
363,089
434,772
-16 %
ProMaster Van
16,742
20,168
-17 %
42,031
49,177
-15 %
ProMaster City
4,448
2,868
55 %
10,201
11,461
-11 %
RAM BRAND
139,296
144,740
-4 %
415,321
495,410
-16 %
200
0
2
-100 %
2
5
-60 %
300
4,175
3,569
17 %
11,757
14,631
-20 %
Pacifica
17,439
11,931
46 %
75,902
59,502
28 %
CHRYSLER BRAND
21,614
15,502
39 %
87,661
74,139
18 %
Dart
3
3
0 %
4
5
-20 %
Charger
24,201
19,395
25 %
62,660
61,498
2 %
Challenger
16,412
13,994
17 %
42,094
44,142
-5 %
Viper
0
0
1
2
-50 %
Journey
31
1,062
-97 %
187
13,827
-99 %
Caravan
5
89
-94 %
26
2,956
-99 %
Durango
19,104
14,516
32 %
39,543
52,931
-25 %
DODGE BRAND
59,756
49,059
22 %
144,517
175,361
-18 %
500
7
6
17 %
8
18
-56 %
500L
5
24
-79 %
8
177
-95 %
500X
179
312
-43 %
757
980
-23 %
Spider
17
59
-71 %
24
932
-97 %
FIAT BRAND
208
401
-48 %
797
2,107
-62 %
Giulia
1,338
1,830
-27 %
3,662
6,114
-40 %
Alfa 4C
0
9
-100 %
1
76
-99 %
Stelvio
2,102
2,690
-22 %
6,151
8,003
-23 %
ALFA ROMEO
3,440
4,529
-24 %
9,814
14,193
-31 %
FCA US LLC
385,665
410,918
-6 %
1,199,407
1,365,881
-12 %
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.
For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.
