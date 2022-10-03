InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Stand from a Seated Position (FED-2358)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I care for my elderly mother and I thought there could be a better way to assist her when she rises from a seated position," said an inventor, from Renton, Wash., "so I invented the JUST RISE. My design helps to reduce the stress and pressure normally placed upon the feet, knees, shoulders and arms."

The invention provides an effective way to aid individuals when standing from a seated position. The device can be employed when seated or lying upon a chair, sofa, bed, etc. As a result, it enhances safety and support and it helps to prevent falls and injuries. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with various disabilities, hospitals, nursing homes, etc.

