Aleut to Remediate Munitions and Explosives of Concern at the Former Camp Howze Site

COOKE COUNTY, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC (Aleut) was awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District to perform removal of Munitions and Explosives of Concern (MEC) and restoration services for the former Camp Howze Munitions Response Site (MRS) 10. Aleut will remove unexploded ordnance remaining from years of training at the camp's MRS, located in Cooke County, Texas.

Aleut General & Subsidiary Logo (PRNewswire)

Aleut will perform the work under the guidelines of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as Superfund. CERCLA authorizes the President to clean up inactive hazardous waste sites where hazardous substances have been, or are threatened to be, released into the environment.

Camp Howze was closed in 1946 and is now privately-owned forest and grasslands used for agriculture, cattle grazing, and hunting. In a remedial investigation/feasibility study, the site was found to have MEC contamination.

Aleut will implement the selected remedy, including focused surface and subsurface removal of MEC using advanced geophysical classification. Additionally, Aleut will implement Land Use Controls consisting of educational awareness activities for any residual MEC.

The remedial action is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

ABOUT ALEUT

Formed in 2013, ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business. Aleut provides capabilities which span the environmental services life cycle including sampling and characterization, remediation, site prep, construction, decommissioning, demolition, waste packaging, and disposition.

ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC is one of 13 original Regional Alaska Native Corporations created under the Alaskan Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

