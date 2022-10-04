Consumer Survey Shows Greater Trust in Automotive Service Professionals

Results Released in Conjunction with Car Care Month in October

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a survey conducted for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), automotive service providers have gained a higher level of trust and respect among the motoring public than in recent years. Almost 1,500 vehicle owners were surveyed across the country and over 70 percent reported increased levels of trust in manufacturers, dealerships, independent repair shops and/or service technicians.

"Trust is something that is earned over time through a series of positive experiences with service providers. From the results of our survey, we are seeing that automotive service professionals across the country are doing an excellent job earning trust and keeping it with their customers," said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO.

Respondents to the survey were asked to rate certain aspects of automotive service including the level of trust the motoring public placed in the technicians servicing their vehicles and the importance of having their vehicles serviced by technicians with industry-recognized certifications. According to the survey findings, the three most-important considerations in the selection of a service/repair facility were: great value for the money (48 percent or respondents), knowledgeable/friendly staff (46 percent) and conveniently located providers (43 percent). Staff knowledge was further correlated with the service provider's ability to communicate thoroughly, industry certification of automotive technicians employed by the service provider and/or third-party recommendations from family/friends.

Although 30 percent of respondents were not aware of ASE as the industry-recognized credentialing body for automotive technicians, 41 percent of survey respondents did say that ASE certifications factored into their consideration of a service/repair facility or that they used only shops employing ASE-certified technicians. When provided with a brief explanation of ASE and the benefits of using ASE-certified technicians, 77 percent of respondents said that such knowledge of ASE would influence their selection of an automotive service/repair facility in the future.

The research was commissioned by ASE with the online survey conducted by b4 Branding, an independent research firm.

