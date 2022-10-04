CRYSTAL CLINIC PLASTIC SURGEONS' PINK RUNWAY EVENT RETURNS TO EDUCATE AND EMPOWER THOSE FACING BREAST CANCER

Event to include rock and roll photographer, Janet Macoska, Fox8's Natalie Herbick

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons' Pink Runway event returns on Thursday, Oct. 20, with an exciting new twist. Celebrated rock and roll photographer, Janet Macoska will cover the event, along with master of ceremonies, Natalie Herbick from Fox8. Pink Runway takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Our Lady of the Cedars Banquet Center, 507 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road in Fairlawn, Ohio.

This unique event celebrates and empowers women facing breast cancer with the knowledge to make the best, educated choices for their breast reconstruction surgery. It features Crystal Clinic breast reconstruction patients walking the Pink Runway and sharing their breast cancer journey. Crystal Clinic plastic surgeons will be there to provide information about breast reconstruction and to answer questions.

"We know our breast cancer survivors are rock stars, so having a notable photographer such as Janet Macoska there to capture the energy and confidence of our patients as they walk the runway is really special," said Lewis Diulus, M.D., plastic and reconstructive surgeon. "Our hope is to educate our guests on the benefits of reconstructive surgery, as we witness the strength and courage of these remarkable women."

Macoska's career spans decades and she has photographed some of rock music's biggest stars. Her work has been used on album covers, in magazines and "rockumentaries," is part of the permanent collection of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and can be seen adorning the walls at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Herbick, Fox8 news anchor and host of New Day Cleveland, will once again serve as the event's master of ceremonies ­– adding her own special style and grace to the evening. Herbick, who has called Cleveland home for nearly 10 years, said she is honored to be part of this event to celebrate women and their incredible journeys.

Tickets are $10 with all proceeds benefitting the Breast Reconstruction Awareness USA Campaign. Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres and drinks, and receive a special gift. Tickets to this inspiring event are limited, so reserve your spot today at ccpspinkrunway.eventbrite.com.

Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is a division of the nationally renowned Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is one of the largest plastic and reconstructive surgery groups in Northeast Ohio with six board-certified surgeons on staff and clinics in Barberton, Beachwood, Canton, Green, Hudson, Kent, Medina and Montrose. The group specializes in a wide range of procedures, including comprehensive care for complex reconstructions and treatment of soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries. They provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery, including breast reconstruction, skin cancer surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, post-weight-loss body contouring, rhinoplasty, as well as non-surgical, facial rejuvenation options. For more information, visit CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com.

