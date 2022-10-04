FARMLAND® DONATES MORE THAN 130,000 SERVINGS OF PROTEIN TO FOOD BANK OF IOWA AND $9,000 TO IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION

Contribution to Food Bank of Iowa Aims to Alleviate Record-High Food Insecurity Across the Heartland and Donation to Iowa FFA Association Supports Future Agricultural Leaders

SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland® recently launched year two of its Honoring the Heartland Tour to invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders, show appreciation to hardworking farming communities, and support neighborhoods rooted in the Midwest through protein-rich food donations. Earlier today, the tour stopped in Des Moines to recognize two important Iowa organizations.

As a part of Farmland's Honoring the Heartland Tour, representatives gather to strengthen neighborhoods rooted in the Midwest through donations to support state-wide agricultural programs and hunger relief. (Left to right: Annette Hacker for Food Bank of Iowa, George Martin for Iowa FFA, Sam Martin for Iowa FFA, Mike Naig for Iowa Department of Agriculture, Trish Cook for Iowa Pork Producers, Jessica Scarlett for Farmland)

Farmland teamed up with the National Pork Board, Iowa Pork Producers Association, and country music superstar Luke Bryan's Farm Tour to help fight food insecurity across the Heartland in September, contributing over 30,000 pounds of protein to the Food Bank of Iowa. With six Farm Tour stops including a stop in Boone, Iowa, Farmland and the National Pork Board will donate truckloads of protein to local food banks in Iowa, Nebraska, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Minnesota, for an estimated one million servings of protein.

Food Bank of Iowa continues to serve a record number of children, families, seniors, and veterans, providing food assistance to more than 136,000 individuals and 50,000 households in July – the highest number in the food bank's 40-year history. With soaring inflation and food costs, fewer retail donations and rising need, sourcing enough lean protein is an urgent and pressing need for food banks. Protein-rich foods are crucial in the fight against hunger and one of the most valuable resources food banks distribute to pantries and meal sites.

To further say thanks to those making an impact locally, Farmland's food truck provided meals to Food Bank employees and volunteers at the event.

"We're grateful to the teams at Farmland, National Pork Board, Iowa Pork Producers Association, and Luke Bryan's Farm Tour for their generous contribution," said Michele Book, Food Bank of Iowa CEO. "Three hundred thousand Iowans face food insecurity and one-third of them are children. This donation will make a meaningful difference as we work to put food on the table for Iowans in need. Our greatest and constant need is meat. This protein-rich donation could not have come at a better time."

"During the past three years, Iowa's pig farmers – both as individuals and collectively through the Iowa Pork Producers Association – have donated a million pork servings to the people of Iowa," said Trish Cook, Iowa pig farmer and president-elect for the Iowa Pork Producers Association. "We're excited that with the support of Farmland and Luke Bryan's Farm Tour, another 130,000 pork servings will be distributed through the Food Bank of Iowa to those who are food insecure. Iowa's pig farmers focus on producing safe and nutritious protein, and making sure our fellow Iowans have access to that protein is just one way that we show our care for our local communities."

Throughout the state of Iowa, 5,418 pig farmers pride themselves in nourishing families and communities by raising nutritious food, providing 147,105 jobs, and contributing $40.8 billion in economic value to the state.

"The aftermath of inflation is profoundly present in households across the Midwest as many families struggle to balance rising food costs with the other demands of life," said Jonathan Toms, senior community affairs manager for Smithfield Foods. "Farmland is honored to provide the food bank with much-needed protein during this difficult time and support their tireless efforts to combat food insecurity in America's heartland."

Farmland is simultaneously working to strengthen the agricultural industry with its continued partnership with FFA. During the presentation at Food Bank of Iowa, Farmland also made a $9,000 donation to the Iowa FFA Association to support its mission to develop its more than 18,600 students' potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success, as well as to fund community service projects. With 1 in 5 Iowans directly employed in agriculture, institutions like this are vital in creating the next generation of leaders and ensuring a positive future for the category.

"Through this generous gift, students will be able to take the next step in their leadership and career journey through many Iowa FFA conferences and events," said Joshua Remington, executive director for the Iowa FFA Foundation. "Finding talented individuals to serve in our workforce is one of the most difficult challenges for many industries – especially agriculture. Through this donation, the Iowa FFA can continue to develop the next generation of young leaders to fill this critical need. We are proud to partner with Farmland to help make this possible."

"Farmland is honored to support the Iowa FFA Association in its well-rounded approach to help students and alumni develop their personal and professional potential through agriculture education," said Jessica Scarlett, senior associate brand manager for Farmland at Smithfield Foods. "We're humbled to know that our contribution here in Iowa will extend into many arms of the community through the meaningful work of FFA's great minds."

For more information and to see where the Farmland Honoring the Heartland Tour goes next, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @FarmlandFoods and visit www.farmlandfoods.com.

About Farmland

Founded in 1959, Farmland is the maker of high-quality, flavorful meats. Rooted in rich traditions of America's heartland, Farmland is committed to a strong work ethic, community, substance over flash, and wholesome, quality food that people feel good about serving. Farmland's robust portfolio of products includes varieties of bacon, sausage, ham and lunch meat. For more information about our products and recipe inspiration, please visit www.FarmlandFoods.com or follow us on Facebook (@FarmlandFoods), Instagram (@farmlandfoods) or Twitter (@FarmlandFoods). Farmland is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 63,000 team members are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Luke Bryan

Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 29 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 68.5 million. His worldwide global streams are over 18.9 billion and he has sold nearly 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and seven sold-out 'Crash My Playa' destination concert events. The Georgia native is currently headlining his "Raised Up Right Tour." Bryan has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music in 2021. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters last year. On Nov.9, Luke and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will host "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena 8:00-11:00 PM/EST on ABC. In 2023, Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are back for their sixth season as celebrity judges on ABC's American Idol. LukeBryan.com, Facebook , Twitter, Instagram, YouTube , Tik Tok.

About the National Pork Board

The National Pork Board has responsibility for Pork Checkoff-funded research, promotion and consumer information projects and for communicating with pork producers and the public. The Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs in consumer education and marketing, retail and foodservice marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, science and technology, swine health, pork safety, and environmental management and sustainability. For the past half century, the U.S. pork industry has delivered on its commitment to sustainable production and has made significant strides in reducing the environmental impact of pig farming. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.40 for each $100 value of hogs sold. Importers of pork products contribute a like amount, based on a formula. For information on Checkoff-funded programs, pork producers can call the Pork Checkoff Service Center at (800) 456-7675 or visit www.pork.org.

About the Iowa Pork Producers Association

The mission of the Iowa Pork Producers Association is promoting, educating, and providing a leading voice for a sustainable, socially responsible, and globally competitive pork industry. Visit www.IowaPork.org for more information.

About Iowa FFA Association

The Iowa FFA Association is a youth organization of more than 16,440 student members as part of nearly 250 local FFA chapters across Iowa. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The Iowa FFA Association was organized by delegates from 23 schools at Iowa State College on May 17, 1929 and is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The Iowa Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the Iowa FFA Association online at IowaFFA.com, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Iowa FFA Foundation

Established in 1986, the Iowa FFA Foundation cultivates partnerships to provide financial support assisting the Iowa FFA Association (Iowa FFA), Iowa Professional Agricultural Students Organization (PAS), Iowa Association of Agricultural Educators (IAAE) and the Iowa FFA Alumni & Supporters (Iowa FFA Alumni) in accomplishing their missions. Funds raised by the foundation provide critical skills such as leadership, communication, and career preparedness to today's agricultural youth. In 2020, more than 700 corporate partners and more than 2,200 individual donors joined together to ensure tomorrow's agricultural leaders are prepared to meet today's demands of the agricultural industry. One very generous donor continues to challenge donor to invest in future leaders by matching $0.50 for each $1.00 donated to the Iowa FFA Foundation. For more information or to join our efforts, visit www.iowaffafoundation.org, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

