FASTBRIDGE FIBER BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF 100% FIBER-OPTIC NETWORK IN BERKS COUNTY PA

Over 7,000 homes and 100s of businesses will benefit from symmetrical multi-gig internet speeds on a highly reliable fiber network

READING, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FastBridge Fiber announced today that construction of its lightning-fast all fiber-optic internet network has officially begun in towns and boroughs in Berks County, PA. FastBridge Fiber's fully funded investment in Berks County will provide residents and businesses with access to FastBridge's future-proof 100% fiber network.

Construction has begun in the Township of Spring, Lower Heidelberg Township and will be followed by the Boroughs of Wyomissing and Sinking Spring with the first customers connecting in the upcoming months. Information on what to expect during construction can be found at fastbridgefiber.com/construction .

As construction continues, customers may sign up for service, which will prioritize service installation once available. Those interested in FastBridge Fiber service may visit the FastBridge Fiber Check Availability webpage to pre-register and to be notified once their address is available for service.

"As FastBridge begins construction on our all fiber-optic network, residents and business will soon have access to lightning-fast internet with speeds capable of up to 10 Gig in a time where fast, reliable internet service has become essential to our day-to-day lives, "said Eric Warren, FastBridge Fiber CEO.

"We're excited to have FastBridge Fiber building their 100% fiber internet network in areas of Wyomissing, providing our residents and businesses a new affordable choice for internet service," states Michele Bare, Borough Manager.

FastBridge Fiber is hiring local positions including, sales and service technicians. Those interested in joining the FastBridge team can visit fastbridgefiber.com/careers to see open positions and apply.

About FastBridge Fiber:

FastBridge Fiber is a modern fiber-optic internet service company providing ultra-fast and highly reliable service to homes and businesses over their newly constructed all-fiber network. FastBridge Fiber's network is built with today's customers in mind; customers with multiple connected devices demanding the fastest speed and highest reliability. Customers enjoy hassle-free pricing plans and attentive customer service with FastBridge Fiber. FastBridge Fiber is committed to hiring and investing in the local communities they serve.

For more information, visit www.fastbridgefiber.com

