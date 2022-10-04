GrapeCity Developer Solutions Recognized in Visual Studio Magazine's 2022 Reader's Choice Awards

GrapeCity components and business intelligence platform win bronze and

silver in three categories.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, has been recognized by Visual Studio Magazine's 2022 Reader's Choice Awards in two component categories and one business intelligence category.

GrapeCity's ActiveReports. NET received Bronze in the Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF) category; Wijmo received Silver in the Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Badge category; and Wyn Enterprise Solutions won Bronze in the BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio category.

The winners of the 28th annual awards were chosen by the Visual Studio Magazine readers and honored the best Visual Studio-related tools and services in 42 categories. More than 400 products were voted on, with the top three entrants receiving Gold, Silver, and Bronze badges in each category.

"This past year saw many new challenges for developers, including adapting to new hybrid work models," said David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine. "To meet these challenges, developers, like GrapeCity, used traditional tools and services along with new offerings focused on collaboration and cutting-edge technologies. Once again, our readers have provided invaluable crowd-sourced expertise on the best of these products – straight from the development front lines."

About GrapeCity

GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company has over 850 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For close to 40 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit http://www.grapecity.com/.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

