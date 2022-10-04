IEC Pennsylvania Announces Open Enrollment for Electrician Apprenticeship Program

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IEC Pennsylvania, the state chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), today announced it will be accepting applications October 19-28 for its apprenticeship program which begins in January. Individuals accepted into the program work full-time as electrical apprentices for electrical contractors and attend employer-paid instructional classes in-person and online.

IEC Pennsylvania's apprenticeship program covers residential, commercial and industrial construction and electrical wiring. The four-year program is registered with the U.S. Department of Labor and the Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Council. The program boasts a 100 percent hiring rate upon completion and graduates are qualified as experienced electricians, not entry-level.

According to the Occupational Outlook Handbook published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for electricians in Pennsylvania was $68,660 in May 2021, which is an hourly wage of $33 not including benefits.

Applicants must be age 17 or over and have a high school diploma or their GED. To view additional eligibility requirements and apply, visit the "Apprenticeship" page of IEC Pennsylvania's website. Individuals may also call 717-697-7553 or email apprenticeshipcoordinator@iecpennsylvania.org for more information.

IEC Pennsylvania also offers a state-registered pre-apprenticeship program for high school students and individuals who are interested in the electrical field. Pre-apprentices gain hands-on experience in the field and opportunities to shadow electricians as they prepare for the apprenticeship program.

In addition to its apprenticeship program, the chapter offers continuing education for electricians and electrical contractor owners in-person and online in subjects such as business management, First Aid/CPR, ariel lift operation, variable frequency drive systems, arc flash analysis and code updates.

IEC Pennsylvania represents merit-shop and independent electrical and systems contractors in all but three of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. (Beaver, Lawrence and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania are served by IEC Western Reserve based in Youngstown, Ohio.)

Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), which represents over 3,500 electrical contractors and nearly 70,000 electrical workers, was founded in 1957 as the Associated Independent Electrical Contractors of America. In 1962, IEC was granted a certificate of incorporation and in 1972, the IEC convinced the U.S. Department of Labor to adopt national pattern standards of Apprenticeship and Training. As a result, and for the first time, registered apprenticeship was recognized across the country for those adopting the "Open Shop" philosophy.

