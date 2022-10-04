INADEV Wins $33 Million Prime Contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Digitize Payroll Processing Using Unqork's No-Code Platform

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INADEV has been awarded a multi-year, $33 million prime contract with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to enhance a number of software applications for the HHS' Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH)—most notably delivering a no-code replacement for the current Commissioned Corps Personnel and Payroll system on Unqork's platform.

"This HHS OASH prime win is a result of the decisions and choices we made long ago to establish our strategic position in the marketplace," said DJ Dart, Chief Strategy Officer at INADEV. "We chose to focus on low code/no code solutions that uniquely differentiates INADEV, one that achieves sustainable growth while, at the same time, ensures our clients' mission objectives are achieved and exceeded. We're excited to assist OASH with the integration of its payroll systems."

"INADEV is a huge proponent of low-code/no-code systems, having leveraged our own proprietary platform—CEEBIT—for enterprise-wide federal agencies and commercial clients," said Vikrant Binjrajka, INADEV Co-founder and CTO. "Whether we're harnessing CEEBIT or Unqork's platform, this partnership illustrates our unyielding commitment to advancing technology innovation—faster and more efficiently."

This Codeless Architecture Configuration (CAC) contract will provide the necessary support to modernize and migrate OASH's core collaborative IT services, which are essential to the ongoing success of its missions and projects across OASH's geographically distributed centers. The scope of work includes implementation of Unqork's no-code platform in a federal cloud environment and engineering of a Commissioned Corps Integrated Personal and Payroll System (CIPPS) or HHS and OASH.

