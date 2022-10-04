Natural Beverage Brand Neuro Buys Bored Ape for more than $1,000,000 USD

The Ape purchase signals faith in future of NFTs, aligns with Neuro's beautiful, bold approach to life

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuro Brands, LLC, a leader in the healthier lifestyle beverage space, including the high growth categories of refreshing energy, relaxation, sleep, daily and digestive health, has just announced the purchase of Ape #8585 for 777.0 ETH. Bored Ape #8585 is a five-trait trippy fur ape with a King's crown and heart glasses. This purchase represents one of the largest in Ape history.

Sanela Diana Jenkins, one of the stars of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the Founder, Chair, and CEO of Neuro with the mission to provide healthy beverages that benefit both the body and the mind.

"I started Neuro in the great financial crisis of 2008/2009. The NFT market is scared, and fear affects the market in a negative way. I believe in the future of NFTs and Bored Apes and want to empower the NFT community. This Bored Ape is gorgeous and perfectly aligns with Neuro's beautiful, bold approach to life," said Jenkins.

Since starting Neuro Brands in 2009, Sanela has been the leading force in the company's explosive growth, with over sixty-five thousand locations nationwide currently carrying the various products, including major chains and retailers such as Walmart and Amazon, and with some of pop culture's most recognizable faces counting Neuro drinks as part of their daily routine.

Neuro's drinks and powder drink mix packets are available via Amazon, Walmart



About Neuro Brands, LLC:

Neuro Brands creates, manufactures and markets lifestyle beverages with a purpose – to help with sleep, relaxation, energy, digestion and overall health. Each neuro is vegan, gluten-free, certified kosher and carefully crafted with the highest quality products available to help the body and mind get what they need, at 35 calories per serving or less. Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Sanela Diana Jenkins, Neuro Brands is based in Los Angeles. Its line of lifestyle drinks includes SONIC™, BLISS™, SLEEP™, GASM™, TRIM™, AQUA™, and PROBUCHA™ which are available at over seventy thousand retailers nationwide including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons Safeway, Wegmans, H.E.B., Amazon, CVS, Rite Aid, Quiktrip, Racetrac, and 7-Eleven.

