THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA PRESENTS PALEYFEST NY 2022, OCTOBER 6 - 11

WHAT: Join us for the tenth anniversary of PaleyFest NY, TV's hottest festival, as the most recognizable stars and creative teams from some of television's top shows take the Paley stage for exclusive screenings and conversations only possible at The Paley Center for Media's renowned Paley Museum. This year's PaleyFest NY runs from Thursday, October 6 through Tuesday, October 11 and features an extraordinary lineup of interactive conversations, preview screenings, a tenth anniversary exhibition, and red carpet appearances by television's top stars and most celebrated producers.

Events include:

An Evening with Seth Meyers & Amber Ruffin on Thursday, Oct. 6 (NBC/Peacock)

Queen Sugar on Friday, October 7 (OWN/Warner Bros. Television)

The Walking Dead on Saturday, October 8 (AMC)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Saturday, Oct. 8 (Amazon Prime)

The Gilded Age on Sunday, October 9 (HBO/Universal Television)

The Handmaid's Tale on Monday, October 10 (Hulu/MGM Television)

Manifest on Tuesday, October 11 (Netflix/Warner Bros. Television)

WHERE: The Paley Museum—25 West 52nd Street (between 5th and 6th Avenues)

MEDIA RSVP: Email PaleyPR@goodmanmedia.com to reserve your spot on the red carpet. For a complete list of talent, producers, and screening times by day visit us here. IMPORTANT: Please indicate which event you would like to attend in your reply.

List of Events including Talent by Date and Time:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6: An Evening with Seth Meyers & Amber Ruffin

WHO: Seth Meyers, Host & Executive Producer, Late Night with Seth Meyers

Amber Ruffin, Host & Executive Producer of The Amber Ruffin Show

Kristen Baldwin, Moderator, Entertainment Weekly

WHEN: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Media Check-in: 5:30pm

Red Carpet: 6:15pm to 7:00pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7: Queen Sugar

WHO: Tina Lifford, Actor, Queen Sugar

Nicholas L. Ashe, Actor, Queen Sugar

Omar Dorsey, Actor, Queen Sugar

Bianca Lawson, Actor, Queen Sugar

Tammy Townsend, Actor, Queen Sugar

Meshell Ndegeocello, Composer, Queen Sugar

Shaz Bennett, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Queen Sugar

Arianna Davis, Moderator, TODAY Digital

WHEN: Friday, October 7, 2022

Media Check-in: 5:00pm

Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8: The Walking Dead

WHO: Norman Reedus, Actor, The Walking Dead

Lauren Cohan, Actor, The Walking Dead

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Actor, The Walking Dead

Lauren Ridloff, Actor, The Walking Dead

Paola Lázaro, Actor, The Walking Dead

Michael James Shaw, Actor, The Walking Dead

Eleanor Matsuura, Actor, The Walking Dead

Scott M. Gimple, Writer and Producer, The Walking Dead

Emily Aslanian, Moderator, TV Insider

WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Media Check-in: 5:00pm

Red Carpet: 6:00pm to 7:30pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

WHO: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Nazanin Boniadi, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Ismael Cruz Córdova, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Charles Edwards, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Leon Wadham, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Benjamin Walker, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Daniel Weyman, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Sara Zwangobani, Actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Josh Horowitz, Moderator, MTV News, Happy Sad Confused podcast

WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Media Check-in: 5:00pm

Red Carpet: 6:00pm to 7:30pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9 : The Gilded Age

WHO: Carrie Coon, Actor, The Gilded Age

Christine Baranski, Actor, The Gilded Age

Cynthia Nixon, Actor, The Gilded Age

Morgan Spector, Actor, The Gilded Age

Louisa Jacobson, Actor, The Gilded Age

Denée Benton, Actor, The Gilded Age

Felicia Fitzpatrick, Moderator, Call and Response podcast

WHEN: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Media Check-in: 1:00pm

Red Carpet: 1:45pm – 2:00pm

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10: The Handmaid's Tale

WHO: Elisabeth Moss, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale

O-T Fagbenle, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale

Mckenna Grace, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale

Amanda Brugel, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale

Sam Jaeger, Actor, The Handmaid's Tale

Bruce Miller, Creator, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Kimberly Roots, Moderator, TV Line

WHEN: Monday, October 10, 2022

Media Check-in: 5:00pm

Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11 : Manifest

WHO: Melissa Roxburgh, Actor, Manifest

Josh Dallas, Actor, Manifest

J.R. Ramirez, Actor, Manifest

Luna Blaise, Actor, Manifest

Ty Doran, Actor, Manifest

Parveen Kaur, Actor, Manifest

Matt Long, Actor, Manifest

Holly Taylor, Actor, Manifest

Daryl Edwards, Actor, Manifest

Jeff Rake, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Manifest

Matt Mitovich, Moderator, TV Line

WHEN: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Media Check-in: 5:00pm

Red Carpet: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Gallery Exhibition Celebrating PaleyFest NY's Tenth Anniversary

In celebration of PaleyFest NY's tenth anniversary, The Paley Museum presents an immersive exhibition highlighting the festival's rich and storied history as well as costume artistry, props, and video from this year's festival programs.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, The Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, The Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

