QuickLogic Partners with ChipMotion for eFPGA Implementations in SoC Designs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct., 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Hefei ChipMotion Microelectronics Company, Ltd., an electronic design services provider located in Hefei, Shanghai and Beijing, to provide turnkey eFPGA design support for SoC designs. Through this agreement, ChipMotion will utilize QuickLogic's Australis™ generated eFPGA IP to make it easy for SoC developers to add post-manufacturing design flexibility to their devices. This will greatly expand ChipMotion's existing role as a distributor of eFPGA IP in China by adding these new design services.

ChipMotion supports SoC development on a wide range of process nodes at 12nm and above. While most design services companies only provide back-end design support, ChipMotion can now provide front-end and turnkey services.

Integrating eFPGA technology into SoCs gives customers the ability to implement custom logic for applications such as hardware acceleration, customizable I/O interfaces, and design security. It also extends potential product lifecycles by enabling the same SoC to serve multiple market adjacencies, adapt to emerging new standards, and address changing competitive landscapes. These benefits can substantially increase the profitability of a given SoC design.

"We believe that QuickLogic's eFPGA IP will add tremendous value to our customers' SoC designs," said Bell Hu, CEO at ChipMotion. "Using the Australis IP generator, we can quickly and easily generate user-defined blocks of eFPGA technology to give our SoC customers a high degree of post-manufacturing flexibility."

"ChipMotion is extremely experienced in SoC design and development," said Mao Wang, senior director of product marketing at QuickLogic. "Now they will be able to add value in a new way for their customers by offering the option of integrating eFPGA technology into their SoCs."

QuickLogic's eFPGA IP technology and Australis IP generator are available now, enabling companies such as ChipMotion to target eFPGA IP quickly and easily to nearly any foundry and process node for fast and efficient SoC integration. For more information, visit https://www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga/efpga-ip-software.

Hefei ChipMotion Microelectronics Co., Ltd. was established in September 2015. It is a chip design service company specializing in chip design technology and supply chain integration. The company is positioned in mature manufacturing processes of 12/10 nm and above and can provide customers with services ranging from specification design to chip design outsourcing services, intellectual property (IP) core design services, and chip manufacturing services.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

