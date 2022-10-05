essence makeup Taps into Cosplay Community with First Twitch Activation

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- essence makeup, a buzzy range of affordable and fun-to-use cosmetics, is thrilled to announce its debut in the gaming space with its first activation on global streaming platform Twitch.

To further expand its digital presence and reach new audiences, essence has joined forces with leading full-service strategic marketing agency Ader and Twitch streamer and creator Emiru to host a namesake cosplay contest that will stream live on the platform on Tuesday, October 25. Designed to foster creativity and community, the contest will feature categories of different cosplays in which fans submit their photos via Reddit and are judged by Emiru and a panel of other top Twitch streamers for a chance to win $30,000 in prizes.

"At its core, essence is fun makeup for fun people, and what's more fun than cosplay?" said Jill Krakowski, Chief Marketing Officer at Cosnova, Inc. "Knowing many of our consumers are in the gaming space, we've been exploring different ways to get involved. Social media has been pivotal in growing essence and as the ultimate social platform for gamers, we feel Twitch offers an opportunity to connect with the gaming community in a way that resonates with the brand."

essence, which is widely known for its viral Lash Princess Mascara, continues to generate significant growth, increased market share, and record-breaking sales performance at key retailers each quarter largely due to its evolving digital strategy. Building on the success essence has seen on platforms such as TikTok and Flip, gaming is a natural next step for the brand, whose audience is primarily Gen Z.

"essence's fun-spirited brand ethos is a great fit for an audience immersed in and connected through play," said Shini Reddy Wark, Chief Growth Officer, Ader. "We're excited to produce this unique and interactive experience that enables a natural and meaningful connection between essence and the gaming community. Gaming is a perfect venue for the individuality and expression that essence provokes."

To attract participants and viewers, Emiru and essence will both be engaging in a series of promotional activities leading up to the event including social posts, livestreams, and short form content.

Participants can submit entries on Emiru's Reddit community at reddit.com/r/emiru until October 23, 2022 , at 11:59pm PT . Winners will be announced during the Twitch livestream on twitch.tv/emiru on October 25, 2022 .

About essence makeup

essence cosmetics provides user-friendly and affordable makeup options that bring joy to the often serious world of beauty. Beauty doesn't have to cost a lot, and essence proves everyday that excellent quality and innovation is not a question of price. essence's range of color cosmetics are majority manufactured in Europe with ingredients that comply with the strict standards of the European Union Cosmetics Directive and United States FDA. Products are 100% cruelty-free as well as vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free and alcohol-free as often as possible. For further information on essence makeup, visit essencemakeup.com.

About Cosnova Beauty

cosnova Beauty with headquarters in Sulzbach, Germany is a family-owned company founded by Christina Oster-Daum and Javier González in 2002. At the end of the fiscal year 2021, cosnova Beauty had around 650 employees around the world. Meanwhile, its cosmetic brands essence and CATRICE are sold in over 80 countries in Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania and Africa. The company's customers include drugstores, food retailers, department stores, perfumeries and fashion chains as well as various online trade partners. In addition, essence and CATRICE are also each represented with their own online stores

About Ader

Ader is a full-service, strategic marketing agency activating publishers and endemic brands in gaming including Amazon, Samsung, Activision Blizzard, Hershey's, Sega, Epic Games, and Warner Bros. Founded in 2015, Ader understands the complexity and opportunity of the evolving industry - the creators, the communities, the platforms - and facilitates intelligent collaboration through Consulting, Campaign, Live, Event, Produced, Experiential and Metaverse solutions, capabilities and services. Ader is a sister company to NRG, an integrated media company, and highest viewed esports organization in the world, with competitive esports teams including SF Shock and NRG Valorant, and O&O media properties Full Squad Gaming. For more information on Ader, visit www.adergaming.com.

