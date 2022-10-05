Irene Eddy Named Chief Financial Officer at Accord Financial

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Financial Corp., one of the U.S. and Canada's leading independent commercial finance companies ("Accord") (TSX: ACD) is pleased to announce the promotion of Irene Eddy as its Chief Financial Officer effective October 1, 2022. As CFO, Eddy will lead Accord's finance organization, responsible for providing strategic and operational leadership and supporting business unit leaders in all areas of finance, capital, reporting and strategy.

"Over the past three years, we have aligned our team around a singular mission: simplify access to capital so our clients can thrive," stated Simon Hitzig, President & CEO. "From the time Irene joined us to now, she has proven herself as a leader who will help guide Accord during our next stage of growth. We are proud to have someone of her caliber to promote from within the organization."

Eddy joined Accord in 2019 as Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, and as a member of the executive leadership team, helped guide corporate strategy and planning. Since joining Accord, she has handled all aspects of the company's financing requirements, including sourcing, closing, and managing its key banking relationships. She has also been responsible for diversifying Accord's sources of capital through the addition of several strategic funding partners. Eddy was named interim CFO earlier this year. "Accord's operational excellence combined with its passion for its clients and its employees make it an exciting time to be in a leadership position within the organization," said Eddy. "I look forward to helping drive consistent growth for Accord and our clients."

Prior to joining Accord, Eddy spent over 20 years at GE Capital building innovative structured financing platforms. She has her law degree from Fordham University and is a certified public accountant (inactive).

