Lytix Biopharma announces that an abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma ("Lytix") (Euronext Growth Oslo: LYTIX), a Norwegian immune-oncology company, today announces that an abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2022.

The abstract will be released on the SITC website 7 November 14:00 CEST. The poster is scheduled for presentation during the SITC meeting 8-12th November 2022.

Poster Details:

Abstract Title: Molecular mechanisms of DC activation by melanoma cells responding to LTX-315.

Presenter: Takahiro Yamazaki, Department of Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, USA

About SITC

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs brings together stakeholders across the cancer immunotherapy field to advance the science, discover breakthroughs and educate the world on cancer immunotherapy.

As the largest conference solely focused on cancer immunotherapy, the Annual meeting provides international leaders from academia, regulatory and government agencies, as well as industry representatives with a multidisciplinary educational and interactive environment focused on improving outcomes for all cancer patients.

