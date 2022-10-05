Mom 2.0 Summit Connects Leading Brands with Parent Creators and Media In Scottsdale, AZ from May 7-9, 2023

The Nation's Largest Gathering of Mom Influencers, Brand Marketers, and Media Will Meet for Three Days of Community Right Before Mother's Day 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mom 2.0 Summit, the largest parenting influencer conference and networking event for brand marketers, mom influencers and media announced that its annual event will take place from May 7-9, 2023 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn & Spa in Scottsdale, AZ.

Mom 2.0 Summit is known for connecting the most professional mom influencers with brands who are leaders in the industry

Tickets are on sale now. From October 5-20, 2022, for two weeks only, Mom 2.0 Summit is making a limited number of tickets available for $499. Tickets can be purchased online at Mom 2.0 .

Major brands have launched products, projects and initiatives at Mom 2.0 Summit over the past 14 years, including companies like Google, Dove, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, Mom Media leads some of the nation's most important mom influencer campaigns , with clients ranging from the White House to global CPG brands to pharma companies to major Hollywood studios.

"Mom 2.0 Summit is known for connecting the most professional mom influencers with brands who are leaders in the industry," said John Pacini, Mom Media CEO. "For 14 years, the Summit has connected leaders of the industry and delivered a solid ROI for brands and opportunities for attendees."

The annual conference is run by Mom Media, the creator of Mom 2.0, home to the nation's largest community of parenting influencers reaching more than 250 million consumers. Mom Media transformed during the pandemic from an exclusive events company into one of the fastest-growing marketing firms in the USA to connect brands with leading mom creators.

"The event is the gathering of the year for influencers and leaders who create content online and on-air in parenting, entertainment, food, politics, business, marketing, technology, social change, travel, and design," said Carrie Pacini, Mom Media co-founder. "It becomes an annual state-of-the-industry of what's now and what's next."

For more information on the Mom 2.0 Summit conference, tickets, attendees or sponsorship opportunities, visit Mom2.com.

About Mom 2.0

Owned by Mom Media Enterprises, LLC and founded in 2008, Mom 2.0 is North America's #1 organization for parenting content creators, marketers and media. It is home to compelling content, engaging relationships, and impactful campaigns.

