NetBase Quid® Enhances and Delivers a Seamless Experience Across the Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid ®, a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, announced the next phase of innovative platform upgrades and product enhancements including a unified look and feel, new dashboard experience, NetBase Presentation Mode, tripled international coverage, and unifying updates to the platform user interface.

"With more than 3 billion consumer and market insights analyzed by NetBase Quid every month, it's critical for marketers to be empowered to understand and share the stories that matter most to them," said Bob Goodson, Co-founder & President at NetBase Quid. "We've re-imagined key visuals through the updated dashboards for brands and their agency partners to allow them to better understand their consumers, their preferences and passions, ultimately leading the brands to make better data-driven decisions."

Key product highlights this quarter include:

NetBase Presentation Mode: This update will deliver clear, intuitive visualizations for compelling presentations, executive storytelling, and faster decision making. The modern visualizations in the user interface will include timeline, word clouds, donut charts, text and source widgets, domain bar charts, story scope, and topic comparisons.

Dark Mode: Users can now seamlessly switch between light and dark modes, according to their preferences, to get a personalized and immersive experience to explore the dashboard.

Unification of NetBase and Quid UI: A consistent design has been adopted and launched to unify the user experience in NetBase and Quid to modernize and streamline the user experience. Users can now toggle between NetBase and Quid applications via the convenient App Switcher and under a single log in.

Expanded Content: Enhanced coverage for global forum data, including tripling the coverage in French, German, Japanese, and Spanish. Updated NLP support for international languages that include Arabic, German and Spanish.

In Q2, NetBase Quid released a multitude of platform enhancements including expanded TikTok Certified Topics, expanded forum content and global language coverage, among other key updates.

To read more about the updated capabilities, please visit: https://netbasequid.com/blog/fall-product-update

About NetBase Quid®

We make the world make sense™.

We deliver AI-powered consumer and market intelligence to enable business reinvention in a noisy and unpredictable world.

Our platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering brand, agency, and consulting services customers to make smart, data-driven decisions accurately, quickly, and efficiently.

We are the trusted partner of Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines, Yum! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, Microsoft, BCG, and The New York Times.

Learn more at www.netbasequid.com

