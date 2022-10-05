Novipax announces new plant opening in El Paso, Texas

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novipax, a leading absorbent manufacturer for the fresh protein, produce, foodservice and healthcare markets, announced it will soon open a new manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texas.

The new facility will provide Novipax the resources needed to support its current and future growth plans, including continued growth into markets adjacent to protein, which include healthcare, produce and foodservice. The new facility's location, in addition to its other strategically placed manufacturing facilities across the U.S., will offer Novipax's current and prospective customers an optimal footprint to further strengthen its already reliable supply chain.

"This is an exciting new opportunity for us to continue our growth as a company and expand into new spaces that will help drive the future of our business," stated Keith Schroeder, chief executive officer of Novipax. "We're also looking forward to being a part of the El Paso community and partnering with them to not only create job opportunities for its residents, but to have a positive impact within the community as a whole."

Novipax also announced that it will be discontinuing operations at its current La Verne, California, facility. These operations are planned to be moved to El Paso by June 2023. During the transition, operations will be uninterrupted, as the commercial and customer service teams remain in place and continue to serve customers at the highest level.

About Novipax

Based in Oak Brook, Ill., Novipax partners with fresh protein and produce processors, food retailers, packaging manufacturers and distributors, and healthcare providers to deliver absorbent products that enhance and protect packaged fresh food and healthcare professionals and patients. Novipax manufactures a suite of category-leading absorbents, including Dri-Loc®, Pad-Loc®, Multi-Loc®, UltraZap® and revolutionary active absorbents, Dri-Loc® XtendaPak and UltraZap® XtendaPak. Novipax is a portfolio company of ACON Investments, LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based international private equity firm investing in North America, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1996, ACON strives to conduct business ethically, honestly and in accordance with world-class environmental and social standards. For more information, please visit www.novipax.com

