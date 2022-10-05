Now Serving Indiana: St. Croix Hospice Expands Midwest Reach

Acquisition of three Adaptive Hospice locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh, IN marks major milestone in St. Croix Hospice's regional growth

OAKDALE, Minn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice adds a tenth state and three new branches to their service region after acquiring Indiana-based Adaptive Hospice from Help at Home. The offices in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh, IN will now be part of St. Croix Hospice's expansive Midwest service area, bringing the total number of St. Croix Hospice branches to 60.

"St. Croix Hospice continues to focus on the contiguous geographic expansion of our services in the Midwest," said Heath Bartness, Chief Executive Officer of St. Croix Hospice. "We are fortunate to join forces with amazing teams, like those of Adaptive Hospice, as we work together in providing the best quality hospice care to patients and families."

To ensure a seamless, positive integration experience, St. Croix Hospice has been working closely with clinicians and staff transitioning from Adaptive Hospice. "My colleagues and I have felt incredibly supported by St. Croix Hospice," says Regional Director of Clinical Operations Chris Thomas, who was recently integrated from the Adaptive Hospice team. "We are excited to join the agency."

To complete this acquisition, St. Croix Hospice turned once again to teams at Waller for legal and regulatory support and McBee Associates for clinical compliance assistance.

With the addition of the three Indiana locations, St. Croix Hospice now operates 60 branches in ten states throughout the Midwest with 1,470 employees caring for more than 3,500 patients daily. St. Croix Hospice's highly trained care teams serve patients wherever they call home, including private residences, assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same-day admissions – including during evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

