Poseida Therapeutics to Present Trial in Progress Poster for Phase 1 P-MUC1C-ALLO1 Study at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that it will present a Trial in Progress poster at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, being held in Boston and virtually from November 8 –12, 2022.

The poster presentation will highlight the trial design, dosing regimen, and study protocol for the Company's ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of P-MUC1C-ALLO1. The multi-center, open-label, dose escalation study is evaluating patients with locally advanced or metastatic epithelial derived solid tumors that are refractory to standard of care therapy or ineligible or refused another existing treatment. The study is following a 3+3 design and is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of P-MUC1C-ALLO1. The Company expects to report initial clinical data from this trial by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Phase 1 study of P-MUC1C-ALLO1 allogeneic CAR-T cells in patients with epithelial-derived cancers

Presenter: Jason Henry, MD, Sarah Canon Research Institute

Session Date and Time: Poster Hall opens Friday, November 11, 2022, 9:00 AM - 8:30 PM ET

Abstract Number: 728

Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall C

The poster will also be available to meeting attendees through the virtual poster hall on the SITC virtual meeting platform.

About P-MUC1C-ALLO1

P-MUC1C-ALLO1 is an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate in Phase 1 development for multiple solid tumor indications. Poseida believes P-MUC1C-ALLO1 has the potential to treat a wide range of solid tumors derived from epithelial cells, such as breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic and renal carcinomas, as well as other cancers expressing a cancer-specific form of the Mucin 1 protein, or MUC1-C. P-MUC1C-ALLO1 is designed to be fully allogeneic, with genetic edits to eliminate or reduce both host-vs-graft and graft-vs-host alloreactivity. Poseida has demonstrated the elimination of tumor cells to undetectable levels in preclinical models of both triple-negative breast and ovarian cancer.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, expected timing and plans with respect to clinical trials; the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates; Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates; and Poseida's ability to prioritize and utilize its resources efficiently and expected benefits from any such prioritization. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, Poseida's reliance on third parties for various aspects of its business; risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry; Poseida's ability to retain key scientific or management personnel; and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

