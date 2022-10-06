Ansys Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

Ansys Ranked as #13 Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and

Satisfaction

Key Highlights

Ansys named to Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, which recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model

More than 1.4 million employees from businesses of various sizes were surveyed to determine results

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek today announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) was ranked #13. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list is the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

Ansys ranked #13 on Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list (PRNewswire)

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

"Ansys' inclusion on Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces list is a testament to our culture and shared values across the organization," said Julie Murphy, vice president of human resources at Ansys. "Our employees are critical to our mission of enabling the design and delivery of transformational products, and we are constantly learning and growing together to make our community a better place for all."

For the full Newsweek list of 2022's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit

https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-100-most-loved-workplaces-2022.

