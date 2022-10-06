Boys & Girls Clubs of America Announces $30 Million Gift from Lilly Endowment Inc. to Strengthen Work with Youth Across Indiana

Grant will support 31 Club organizations that include 117 sites throughout Indiana, marking the largest single foundation's gift in the non-profit's history.

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boys & Girls Clubs of America announces a $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to enhance and expand support for Indiana's youth with safe spaces, caring mentors and life-enhancing experiences.

Marking the largest single foundation's gift in the organization's 160-year history, the grant will support two years of Indiana's five- year strategic plan for 31 Boys & Girls Club organizations that includes 117 sites, providing high-quality programs, capital and renovation projects to better serve kids and teens in communities across the state.

In addition to strengthening support for existing Indiana Club organizations, the funding will also expand Boys & Girls Clubs' reach, providing access and opportunities to more kids and teens in unserved and underserved communities throughout the state.

The grant is one of nine grants totaling $91.5 million that Lilly Endowment has made to national youth-serving organizations to help them enhance and expand the impact of their Indiana affiliates and chapters. The grants reflect the Endowment's longstanding commitment to the healthy development of youth in Indiana and to the youth workers and organizations that serve them.

As one of the nation's largest youth-serving organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs play a significant role in the lives of more than 4 million young people each year. More than 4,900 locations anchored in communities across the country create life-enhancing opportunities for kids and teens – providing safe places, caring mentors and essential skill-building after school and during the summer.

"Statewide gifts like this are extraordinary and will drive deep impact for kids and teens throughout the state of Indiana," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Now, more than ever, with the right support system, positive mentorship and life-enhancing opportunities, kids can thrive. Thanks to this support from Lilly Endowment, Boys & Girls Clubs in Indiana will be able to enable great futures for more young people."

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America and how Clubs support kids and teens around the country, please visit www.bgca.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (bgca.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs daily during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

