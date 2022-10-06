Home Helpers Home Care® Celebrates Two Milestones: 25th Anniversary and 100 Million Hours of Care

CINCINNATI, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Home Helpers Home Care® was founded 25 years ago, in-home care wasn't a commonly used service. Few knew there were options to bring needed care and assistance with daily living into the home. Proud to have brought the industry into the mainstream, Home Helpers Home Care® has now provided more than 100 million hours of care and has had a remarkable impact on clients and their families all across the country.

The Home Care Association of America's (HCAOA) most recent report, Home Care at a Crossroads , showed that, among adults 65+ who are receiving care, 69 percent have long-term physical conditions, 39 percent have memory problems and 21 percent have emotional or health issues.

"Home care has significantly improved people's ability to live independently longer, which saves families money and provides a better quality of life for the recipient," shared Bobby Hartwiger, Home Helpers' longest operating franchisee. "For previous generations, living with these conditions would have meant long-term care. I've seen first-hand how Home Helpers has enabled clients to live safely and independently longer. What we do is such a blessing."

"Since its inception, Home Helpers has always had a mission to be the extended family when family cannot be there to provide care. That's what we've done for the past 25 years. Home Helpers has truly differentiated itself with how that care is delivered," Emma Dickison CEO & President of Home Helpers said. "Home Helpers makes it easier for seniors and those with lifelong conditions to be active. Many clients want to remain in their home forever, never needing the assistance of long-term care, and our services have adapted to meet those needs. Caregivers now run errands, take clients out shopping,, prepare meals and create life-long relationships with their clients. Technology solutions reduce risks of falls, assist in predicting additional care needs and provide additional support during emergencies, all while integrating with our in-person care. Home Helpers integrated care model ensures our clients are truly cared for."

And it's working. According to the HCAOA, families who use home care in lieu of residential care are saving money, reducing healthcare costs, and staying home upwards of 3 years longer.

"We've grown by 400 percent over the last 10 years and our caregivers now provide care in more than 1,500 communities. The last 25 years of care has taught us that home care will continue remain relevant well into the future," continued Dickison.

Home Helpers Home Care offers the industry's leading model for comprehensive care with its unique care program, Cared-4SM, which provides the four necessary components to living independently. This includes Personal Care and Companionship, Nutrition and Well-Being , 24-Hour Monitoring , and Wellness Calls.. Families looking for dependable, in-home care by Caregivers who are fully trained, background checked, and insured can call a local Home Helpers Home Care office for a free in-home consultation.

