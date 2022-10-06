Illumina to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 3, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today that it will issue results for the third quarter 2022 following the close of market on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

On the same day, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer, and Joydeep Goswami, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Interested parties may access the live teleconference through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com. Alternatively, individuals can access the call by dialing 866.409.1555 or +1.313.209.4906 outside North America, both with Conference ID 7679670. To ensure timely connection, please dial in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

+1.858.291.6421

ir@illumina.com

Media:

Sarah Shew

+1.858.336.3157

sshew@illumina.com

