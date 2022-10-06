Moore Kuehn Encourages AERC, POSH, FCRD, and OIIM Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ: AERC)

AeroClean Technologies has agreed to merge with Molekule. Under the proposed transaction, AeroClean shareholders will own 50.5% of the combined company.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH)

Poshmark has agreed to merge with Naver Corp. Under the proposed transaction, Poshmark shareholders will receive $17.90 in cash per share.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD)

First Eagle has agreed to merge with Crescent Capital BDC. Under the proposed transaction, First Eagle shareholders will receive $14.89 in cash per share.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM)

O2Micro International has agreed to merge with FNOF Precious Honour Limited. Under the proposed transaction, O2Micro International shareholders will receive the right to receive $5.00 in cash per ADS without interest

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

