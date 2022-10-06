Reese’s Signs Reese-Named College Athletes to NIL Deals

Reese's, both the chocolate and peanut butter cups and the players, to celebrate Reese's Football shape

ROUND RIDGE, Pa., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's in a name? Thanks to Reese's University's new NIL deal several college football players are about to get a whole lot of chocolate and peanut butter.

This college football season is already off to an epic start. And what better way to win this season than to add Reese's chocolate and peanut butter Footballs into the mix. You can find this season's go-to snack at your tailgates, locker rooms and—of course—stores across the country. What better way to celebrate than signing the best-named players in college football to Team Reese?

The football coaches at Reese's University have been hot on the recruiting trail. Reese's University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics (Go Fighting Cuppies!) is offering the tastiest and most exclusive NIL contract in history by signing 12 college football athletes with the last name "Reese." Our Reese-named team players are getting every player and fan's dream contract, including Reese's Footballs and cups for the season and drip-worthy gear simply for having the best last name in the game:

Reese's Reese Chain : An ambassadors-only gold chain and pendant

Custom Game Day Blazer: A custom-tailored blaze orange Team Reese travel blazer

Cup-links: A pair of custom cufflinks in the legendary cup shape

Football Locker Fridge: A mini fridge custom-made to fit into a locker to keep Reese's Footballs at the perfect temperature

"If anyone knows what snack in college football is the best, it's going to be this team of athletes and it's going to be Reese's Footballs," said Reese's athletic director, PB Letterman. "Like I always say, the name on the front of the jersey is very important, but the name on the back can be great too."

From our signed freshmen to our seniors, each Team Reese player has some envious contract perks for their teammates to literally drool over, including their own overflowing Reese's Football-filled fridge, sure to make each Team Reese player the locker room favorite.

Supporters and players alike can join in on the epic season and live vicariously through the fan-favorite Reese team by purchasing their own Reese's Footballs. The iconic chocolate and peanut butter flavors take shape to form a football and make for a hype-worthy snack to bring to the next big game. The football-shaped cups are a limited-time offering, so we recommend stocking up for game day quickly now that Reese's Footballs are available nationwide.

The Team Reese line-up includes:

Andrew Reese , Defensive Back, Delaware State University

Brody Reese , Defensive Lineman, University of Tulsa

Cameron Reese , Defensive End, Troy University

Courtney Reese , Running Back, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

David Reese , Linebacker, University of Florida

James Reese IV , Defensive Back, Tennessee State University

John Reese Bellew , Safety, Auburn University

Max Reese , Tight End, Eastern Michigan University

Michael Reese , Defensive End, Duke University

Otis Reese , Safety, University of Mississippi

Quinton Reese , Safety, Liberty University

Richard Reese , Running Back, Baylor University

Team Reese will champion Reese's Footballs all season long by sharing with fans what it means to be part of the best team in college football via the Reese's University Instagram and players' social media accounts.

About Reese's University

Reese's University is a research-focused university based in Round Ridge, Pa. It offers a cutting-edge curriculum in the arts and sciences and robust extracurriculars that suit the needs of every student. With a 99.99% acceptance rate, and a perfect graduation rate, Reese's U consistently ranks as the most delicious university a student can attend.

Founded in 1923, Reese's U is home to accomplished faculty and staff, all dedicated to creating an environment that supports students' impeccable taste and ambitious appetites. They believe there is no limit to what a student can achieve at Reese's U. The collegiate institution's creed, "Peanutum en Chocolux," puts it best: chocolate and peanut butter, a perfect combination.

*Our lawyers want you to know Reese's University is not a real University.

**Based on their inability to have a good time, it's obvious that our lawyers did not attend Reese's University.

