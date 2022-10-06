Superior HealthPlan Promotes Breast Cancer Screenings this October

EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 20 years of experience providing comprehensive healthcare and programs to Texas women, Superior HealthPlan is urging members to schedule routine appointments and screenings to help prevent breast cancer. This is part of a larger effort by Superior in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

"This national awareness campaign serves as an important reminder to those in need of a mammogram to contact their physician for support," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. "Early detection and treatment are essential in the fight against breast cancer, and we want to encourage everyone to get the care they need."

This year alone, an estimated 20,000 women in Texas will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and nearly 3,400 of those women will die from the disease. Women older than 40 should consider beginning annual breast cancer screenings with mammograms, and potentially earlier if they have a family history of breast cancer. Below are a few ways to lower risk and take preventive steps:

Early detection. If you notice any changes in your breasts, such as a new lump or skin changes, consult your doctor. Also, ask your doctor when to begin mammograms and other screenings based on your personal history.

Limit alcohol. The more alcohol you drink, the greater the risk of developing breast cancer. The general recommendation is to limit yourself to no more than one drink per day.

Maintain a healthy weight. If you need to lose weight, ask your doctor about healthy strategies. Reduce the number of calories you eat each day and slowly increase the amount of exercise.

Be physically active. Most healthy adults should aim for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, plus strength training at least twice a week.

Breast-feed. Breast-feeding might play a role in breast cancer prevention. The longer you breast-feed, the greater the protective effect.

Limit postmenopausal hormone therapy. Combination hormone therapy may increase the risk of breast cancer. Talk with your doctor about the risks and benefits of hormone therapy. You might be able to manage your symptoms with nonhormonal therapies and medications.

Along with early prevention and other steps, Superior offers several programs and support for women. This includes Care Management specifically for women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. This program is featured in a new video that explores the story of Autumn, a Superior HealthPlan member who has a history of breast cancer in her family.

Superior can help members connect with their primary care physician, either through telehealth or in-person visits. Members can use the "Find a Provider" tool or call Superior at 1-800-783-5386.

For more about Superior's services and benefits, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

