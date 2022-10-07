Healthcare Courses by HIPAA Exams Now Available on 360training

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360training has officially stepped into providing regulatory and compliance training for Healthcare after acquiring HIPAA Exams in April of 2022. It has launched 46 HIPAA , Nursing , and Infection Control courses as part of its new Healthcare Vertical . Their up-to-date, comprehensive catalog of IACET-approved courses safeguard patient privacy, meeting HIPAA, OSHA, and CDC standards.

By acquiring HIPAA Exams, 360training has added HIPAA courses to its massive library of online lessons. (PRNewswire)

Hospitals looking to stay HIPAA compliant can find training suited for various medical and healthcare-adjacent services.

Hospitals looking to stay HIPAA compliant can find training suited for various medical and healthcare-adjacent services, with courses on HIPAA Privacy and Security Rules that will reduce exposure to violations.

In addition to courses for healthcare workers, 360training's healthcare vertical has courses for business associates and administrators, sales professionals, and general staff members. Businesses that provide healthcare safety training ensure occupational safety, prevent infectious transmissions, and protect the overall health of employees.

About HIPAA Exams

HIPAA Exams , a division of Engaging Training Solutions Inc, is an IACET accredited business. They specialize in professional and management development training with primary focuses on health care, workplace safety, and legislative compliance. HIPAA Exams began in 2008 as an online learning system for hospitals. The company soon expanded when Massachusetts General, Scripps, and the U.S. Air Force asked HIPAA Exams to develop content for Registered Nurses specific to Joint Commission (JC) compliance.

About 360training

360training is an integrated digital training and compliance platform for highly regulated industries. Through a unique combination of differentiated technology and deep regulatory expertise, 360training enables professionals to attain jobs and maintain industry-mandated requirements while helping organizations develop their workforces and remain compliant. 360training's robust, proprietary content library offers over 6,000 courses across major business verticals: Environment Health & Safety, Food & Beverage, Real Estate, Healthcare, Financial Services, and more.

Since 1997, 360training.com , Inc. has delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including HIPAA Exams , Meditec , AgentCampus , VanEd , TIPS , OSHAcampus , OSHA.com , and Learn2Serve . Please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn to learn more.

360training now offers 46 HIPAA, Nursing, and Infection Control courses as part of its new Healthcare Vertical. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 360training.com