Immutable Partners with NFT.NYC in Major Multi-Year Sponsorship

The blockchain's landmark partnership with the leading NFT industry event will support NFT engagement at NFT.NYC events worldwide.
SYDNEY, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, supporting the Ethereum-scaling Layer 2 platform Immutable X and Immutable Games Studio with leading titles such as Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians, has today entered a new multi-year partnership with NFT.NYC, organizer of leading NFT industry events, ahead of its upcoming debut in London on November 3.
Immutable X has already earned itself a reputation as a proven, economical and energy-efficient NFT platform. Recently, Gods Unchained, a leading Web3 competitive trading card game developed by Immutable Game Studio, also announced an exclusive program for GameStop's GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro members — an opportunity to welcome GameStop's most competitive and engaged players into the expanding universe of Gods Unchained.
"Our partnership with NFT.NYC is a first for the industry, marking the beginning of a significant collaboration in the NFT space. Immutable is building and scaling world-class web3 games, bringing the next billion players to web3. With this new partnership, we can bring exciting experiences and engaging activities at all NFT.NYC events." said Robbie Ferguson, co-founder of Immutable.
As part of the partnership, tickets for NFT.NYC events beginning in 2023 will be NFTs minted on Immutable X. Additionally, NFT 'Swag Bags' distributed to NFT.NYC's attendees will also be minted on Immutable X. As the first layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, these Immutable-minted digital assets will also be 100% carbon-neutral and protected by Ethereum-grade security.
Since its inauguration in 2019, NFT.NYC has brought together builders, brands, pioneers, influencers, developers and NFT enthusiasts to celebrate this innovative, nascent technology. In June of this year, NFT.NYC attracted 16,000+ attendees from 72 different countries to hear 1,500 speakers across 16 NFT-focused tracks. Together, NFT.NYC and Immutable will expand the conference's global reach by bringing the world leading NFT event to the United Kingdom for the first time with NFT.London (November 3 - 4, 2022).
- Give the Community a Voice: Providing a forum for the NFT Community to share the most relevant ideas of the moment.
- Create Connection: Bring people together who are working on like NFT projects.
- Proselytize NFTs: Educate the global community about the value of NFTs.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Immutable