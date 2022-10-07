InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Formula for Hair (TUC-138)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was attending hairdressing school in Mexico and I thought there could be a formula to improve the health of hair," said an inventor, from Yuma, Ariz., "so I invented TONI'S ORGANICS MAGIC SHAMPOO. My formula offers a quick and simple means to stimulate, strengthen and condition hair."

The invention provides an effective way to restore and strengthen hair. In doing so, it encourages stronger, softer and healthier hair. It also could help to repair damage/split ends and it could enhance bounce and shine. The invention features a novel formula that is easy to apply so it is ideal for men, women and hair salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

