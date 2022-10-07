TRICORBRAUN TO ACQUIRE GERMAN GLASS PACKAGING DISTRIBUTOR GLÄSER & FLASCHEN

Acquisition Strengthens TricorBraun's Position as a Leading Packaging Provider in Europe

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire German glass packaging distributor Gläser & Flaschen GmbH. The acquisition extends TricorBraun's European presence and strengthens its position as a leading packaging provider in Europe.

www.tricorbraun.com (PRNewswire)

"Gläser & Flaschen has built a strong business known for its quality, innovation, and technical expertise," said Declan McCarthy, president, TricorBraun Europe. "We are pleased to partner with the outstanding Gläser & Flaschen team to offer more supply chain options to customers, while investing in their continued growth and expansion. We welcome Gläser & Flaschen to the TricorBraun family."

Serving customers for nearly 20 years, Gläser & Flaschen is a leading provider of high-quality glass packaging for the growing preserved food market. The company operates from a state-of-the-art distribution and operations center in Wustermark (Brandenburg, Germany).

"We have such an intense passion for our business, our talented team, our customers and suppliers, and our strong community in the preserved food world—we knew we needed an exceptional partner as we begin our next phase of growth," said Stefanie Burmeister, managing director, Gläser & Flaschen. "TricorBraun's world-class reputation, paired with its focus on team members, service for customers, and emphasis on growth makes it our ideal home."

All Gläser & Flaschen team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of the company's existing location. Effective upon closing of the transaction, Gläser & Flaschen will operate as Gläser & Flaschen, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 37 packaging companies globally.

The transaction is expected to close in November. Proventis Partners, a member of Mergers Alliance, acted as financial advisor to TricorBraun.

About Gläser & Flaschen



Serving customers since 2003, Gläser & Flaschen is one of the leading distributors of mason jars, bottles, and cooking accessories, as well as glass packaging for food and other ingredients. We supply commercial and private customers at home and abroad with a large selection of high-quality glass and accessories.

About TricorBraun



Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. We leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power to identify the best sourcing partners and cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TricorBraun