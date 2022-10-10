Acumatica Expands Channel Focus with New Services Partner Program

Services Partners Join Cloud ERP Company's Roster of VARs and ISVs

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the creation of a new Services Partner Program that will bolster its expanding ecosystem of customer support and engagement joining a robust list of Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica) (PRNewswire)

The new program will enable Services Partners to help Acumatica customers implement and apply their ERP software to their greatest advantage by providing expert configuration, development, and technical consultations and customizations. These implementation specialists will work with and enhance the ongoing efforts of Acumatica's VARs and ISVs. They will also be able to refer new leads back to authorized Acumatica VARs through Acumatica's partner referral program.

Services Partners will be considered "industry authorized" after completing two successful implementations of an Acumatica Cloud ERP industry edition, a designation that authenticates their technical knowledge and capabilities when implementing each of Acumatica's Editions.

"We are delighted to welcome Services Partners into our industry-leading, mid-market ERP ecosystem," said CJ Boguszewski, Acumatica's vice president of partner strategy and programs. "Industry-authorized partners will play a vital role in supporting the rapid growth of Acumatica's customer base. This program evolution allows customers to focus on business benefits and access a broader range of partners that deliver specialized, high-quality services in their areas of expertise. By creating the Services Partner Program, Acumatica again demonstrates its commitment to unlocking better, faster customer time to value."

According to two industry-authorized Acumatica Services Partners, Acumatica's VARs represent the best in customer acquisition and management.

"As an industry-authorized Acumatica Services Partner, Tayana Solutions has the credentials to provide consulting services to all Acumatica customers," said Vijay Ural, president of Tayana Solutions. "The Services Partner Program allows us to avoid channel conflict and work in concert with Acumatica VARs to deliver timely, complementary value to the ecosystem."

Tracy Bell, associate vice president at Tilson, said, "Tilson is on a mission to take on new and complex challenges and create a meaningful impact for our customers. Our team has been developing business processes and implementing construction software solutions since 1997. As we've grown, we've widened our capabilities to serve construction companies. As an Authorized Acumatica Services Partner, Tilson will broaden its offerings and have the credentials to provide implementation services to all Acumatica construction customers."

For more information about the Services Partner Program, please visit our website.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acumatica