BOSE INTRODUCES THE NEW SMART SOUNDBAR 600

Compact Dolby Atmos Soundbar Packed with Exclusive Bose Technology

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bose announces the new Smart Soundbar 600 — a small, sleek soundbar that features Dolby Atmos® and proprietary Bose TrueSpace™ technology to deliver exceptionally immersive audio for its size. The 600 elevates movies, TV, and music by precisely placing dialogue and vocals, sound effects and instruments to the left, right, and even up above — ensuring no matter what you're watching or listening to, the sound is astonishing.

The Smart Soundbar 600 features Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, and Chromecast built-in for total streaming control, and Works with Google Assistant capabilities and Amazon Alexa built-in for voice control. Bose Voice4Video™ technology used with Alexa allows for a single command to turn on your TV, switch input and tune to your favorite channel, while Bose SimpleSync™ allows you to pair the soundbar with compatible Bose headphones or Bluetooth speakers to further extend your listening experience. The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is available on October 20th for $499 and can be pre-ordered starting today on Bose.com.

"When sound truly captivates you, it can transport you from simply watching TV and movies to being fully present with what's on screen. For those who want to feel enveloped by their audio, but don't have a lot of space for equipment, the Smart Soundbar 600 is the ideal solution," said Raza Haider, chief product officer for Bose.

For All Your Entertainment

When Dolby Atmos content is available, precisely tuned Bose digital signal processing and Atmos decoding combine with the 600's five transducers to produce sound all around you, even where there are no speakers. Working in conjunction with each other, two side-firing racetrack-shaped transducers project audio horizontally into the room, a center tweeter delivers crystal-clear dialogue, and two upfiring transducers not only help the horizontal soundscapes, but reflect sound upward off the ceiling to make it seem as though it's coming from overhead. With the power and depth produced by these components, a high-speed chase feels like it's coming up behind you — not at you, and a clap of thunder booms overhead and rain surrounds you.

When you're not watching Dolby Atmos-enabled content, you can still experience excellent, immersive audio. With support from those same five transducers, TrueSpace intelligently analyzes signals other than Dolby Atmos — like stereo or 5.1 — remixing them to produce sound just as effectively with similar spaciousness.

For TV and music, Bose QuietPort™ technology brings deep bass performance with virtually no distortion at every volume.

Compact Size and Slim Design

The Soundbar 600 is artfully designed to be small and compact. Without adding height to the enclosure, it still fits all of the transducers required to deliver high-quality audio — so performance is not compromised for size. The soundbar is 2.2" tall, 4.1" deep, and just over 27" long giving the speaker a low profile to fit effortlessly under any TV without obstructing it. It features a refined matte body with a sophisticated wraparound metal grille all in black.

Ease of Use, Total Control, and Compatibility

The Soundbar 600's setup is simple. Just connect one cable — either an HDMI™ eARC or optical cable — from the soundbar to the TV, and you're instantly immersed in audio.

The 600 offers flexible streaming options. Using Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Spotify® Connect, or Apple AirPlay 2 allows for instant access to your favorite streaming music services. Bluetooth lets you connect your phone or tablet to stream whatever is playing on your device. For voice control, the 600 has Works with Google Assistant functionality and Amazon Alexa built-in — and the Bose Voice4Video feature used with Alexa turns a TV on to the right channel and input with a simple command.

The Soundbar 600 is compatible with all other Bose smart speakers and soundbars for a multi-room audio system, and couples flawlessly with Bose bass modules and rear speakers for an even more robust home theater experience. Using the Bose Music app, you can setup, operate, personalize the 600, as well as access Bose SimpleSync and get the latest software updates.

About Bose Corporation

Bose is world renowned for its premium audio solutions for the home, on the go, and in the car. Since its founding in 1964 by Dr. Amar Bose, the company has been dedicated to delivering amazing sound experiences through innovation. And its passionate employees — engineers, researchers, music fanatics, and dreamers — have remained committed to the belief that sound is the most powerful force on earth; its ability to transform, transport, and make us feel alive. For nearly 60 years, this belief has driven us to create products that have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

