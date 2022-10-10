Fresenius Kidney Care celebrates Dialysis Technicians with award announcement during National Dialysis Technician Recognition Week

The CARE Award Honors Frontline Dialysis Workers for Exemplifying the Company's Core Values

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Kidney Care, the nation's leading provider of kidney care services, applauds our nephrology frontline care team members during a crucial period in healthcare delivery and is recognizing employees' commitment to its core values of collaboration, proactivity, reliability, and excellence in care. Fresenius Kidney Care will present The Caring About Renal Excellence (CARE) Award to those who excel in any of the five clinical pillars: quality and safety, growth, clinical leadership, clinical excellence, and patient experience.

Fresenius Kidney Care (PRNewsfoto/Fresenius Medical Care North Am) (PRNewswire)

The CARE Award Honors Frontline Dialysis Workers for Exemplifying the Company's Core Values

In its inaugural year, Fresenius Kidney Care will recognize 250 nephrology technicians and technologists with CARE Awards across the United States as part of National Dialysis Technician Recognition Week. CARE Award winners will receive a personalized certificate and an all-expenses-paid trip to the National Association of Nephrology Technicians (NANT) DialysisTechConneXion (DTX) conference in March 2023.

"This National Dialysis Technician Recognition Week, we express gratitude for the care our technicians take to ensure the best outcomes for people living with chronic kidney disease," said Kathleen Belmonte, Fresenius Kidney Care Chief Nursing Officer. "Dialysis technicians and technologists are essential to what we do. They are each an integral part of helping our patients and people living with kidney disease live their best lives. This is an important time each year to celebrate the care shown by our incredible frontline workers."

Fresenius Kidney Care's more than 21,000 dialysis technicians and technologists make up one third of the company's workforce. These employees devote their time to ensure safe and comfortable delivery of dialysis treatment to patients whose needs differ based on the type of treatment required, daily schedules, comorbidities, and other unique needs.

Observed October 10 through 15 this year, National Dialysis Technician Recognition Week celebrates the difference dialysis technicians make in the lives of people living with chronic kidney disease. Dialysis technicians make treatment as effective as possible and seek to improve patients' quality of life.

People on dialysis treatment often form strong connections with dialysis technicians and technologists through daily interaction and communication. The technical expertise and emotional intelligence required from dialysis technicians makes this position an essential role for Fresenius Kidney Care. Fresenius Kidney Care remains dedicated to growing the nephrology technician and technologist profession.

The National Association of Nephrology Technicians (NANT) celebrates Dialysis Technician Recognition Week by acknowledging that dialysis technicians are passionate, optimistic, worthy, enthusiastic, and resilient. During Technician Recognition Week, NANT thanks dialysis technicians for the work they do to improve the lives of people receiving dialysis treatment. Fresenius Kidney Care partners with NANT, with Fresenius Kidney Care purchasing NANT memberships for its employees.

About Fresenius Kidney Care

Fresenius Kidney Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), provides kidney disease education, dialysis treatment, and support services to more than 200,000 people with kidney disease every year whether in their own homes or at more than 2,600 facilities nationwide. Fresenius Kidney Care's dedicated teams help address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education, and lifestyle support services. For more information about Fresenius Kidney Care, visit www.FreseniusKidneyCare.com.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website.

Media Contact:

Fresenius Medical Care

Scott Sayres

Corporate Communications

Scott.Sayres@FreseniusMedicalCare.com

+1 (940) 297-5678

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care North America